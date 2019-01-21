Fiji Water Girl Kelleth Cuthbert gets role on 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

It apparently pays to photobomb.

Kelleth Cuthbert, the Fiji Water Girl whose blue dress, coy smile and knack for being in strategic places captivated the online world on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, has been working on the soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful." Her appearance will air Feb. 6, according to reports.

Cuthbert posted a photo of herself on Instagram with some of the soap’s cast this week, captioning the shot, “Thank you to the lovely folks of @boldandbeautifulcbs for having me yesterday!”

Details of her appearance or the possibility of an ongoing role were not revealed. Since the Golden Globes, Cuthbert and her water tray have become a favorite meme in social media.