Fifth Harmony's 'Work from Home' song goes viral amid coronavirus self-quarantine

Fifth Harmony may not be returning to the stage as a girl group but their 2016 song "Work from Home" is making a strong comeback.

Since most people are working from home and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lyrics are more relevant than ever.

“Work from Home” has climbed its way back on the iTunes charts! It jumped 250 spots in just one day. And fans of the song have taken to social media to react to the news:

"Fifth harmony wrote work from home about the coronavirus," one person tweeted.

“Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work from Home’ bout to be the anthem all 2020,” wrote another.

“Who knew that one day we’d all be taking Fifth Harmony’s ‘Work from Home’ song literally….” joked someone else.

"fifth harmony warned y’all in 2016," pointed out another fan.

Other celebrities have been sharing fun content on social media to connect with their fans.

Singer/actress Katharine McPhee and her Grammy-winning producer David Foster announced that they are going to perform mini-concerts live on Instagram every day for fans.

“Hi guys- just me here wearing the same sweater for 3 days. me & the hus @davidfoster had so much fun at the piano today going live,” she wrote on Instagram. “We wanna try and do it everyday at 5:30 PT cuz what else is there to do?”

Keith Urban also put on a free concert from his home in Nashville for his followers on social media as did Pink — she shared a video of her singing “Make You Feel My Love."

“Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours,” she wrote. “To make you feel my love 😍 rehearsals.”