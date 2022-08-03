'Ferris Bueller' star Edie McClurg allegedly victimized by man claiming to be a friend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" star Edie McClurg’s conservator filed a protective order, alleging the actress has been victimized by a California man, and a judge has signed off on the order.

In documents filed in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday — as a request for a temporary restraining order — McClurg's conservator argued that the alleged abuser, Michael L. Ramos, claimed to be her "longtime" friend and has been reportedly living with the 77-year-old actress in her Los Angeles home since 2017.

A judge granted the restraining order on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Per the order, Ramos must stay at least 100 yards away from McClurg and her home, and he cannot contact her. He also must move out and he can't return. A court date is set for the end of August.

Angelique Cabral, the conservator for McClurg and her cousin, claimed Ramos was able to "finagle" his way into her life and attempted to marry her amid her battle with dementia, according to the documents.

"He later attempted to remove the conservatee from the state of CA in order to marry her when he knew she lacked capacity," Cabral noted, adding that the court "prevented him from doing so," according to People.

The files also noted that the California man allegedly "sexually assaulted" one of McClurg's caregivers.

Documents claimed the caregiver was "worried" that Ramos "has or may be assaulting the Conservatee and that she may not even know that it is happening to her," said the report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The caregiver continued to say that McClurg and Ramos "have never been involved [in] a romantic relationship."

A judge ordered Ramos that he "may not enter into a valid marriage" with McClurg.

Court documents revealed that in 2017 the actress’ doctors discovered she was "no longer able to handle her own affairs given severe cognitive dysfunction, is not capable of living alone without supervision and assistance, and is especially vulnerable to undue influence given her poor judgment and evident dementia (likely due to Alzheimer’s disease)," according to the outlet.

In a 2019 neuropsychological evaluation report obtained by The Post, McClurg was allegedly taken advantage of in prior instances. A married contractor who worked on the actress’ home, later reportedly "proceeded to live" in her home and claimed to be "her boyfriend."

Cabral then stepped in and protected the "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" star.

McClurg was then placed under a conservatorship in 2019. Since the alleged incident, the actress’ lawyer is reportedly requesting an order to remove Ramos from the legal arrangement for good.

Cabral was assigned as McClurg's guardian and demanded Ramos "immediately move out" of the actress’ home, as she filed an emergency petition against the California man.

Ramos denied assaulting or sexually abusing McClurg or her caregiver.

McClurg has been featured in numerous iconic Hollywood films and television classics such as "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," "Carrie," "The Hogan Family," and was a voice actor for popular animated movies like "Frozen," "The Little Mermaid," "Cars" and "A Bug’s Life."

Cabral did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.