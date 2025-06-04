'Ferris Bueller' actress makes surprise Hollywood comeback after 14-year acting hiatus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mia Sara, best known for playing Matthew Broderick’s girlfriend, Sloane, in "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," made a rare red carpet appearance this week following her first film role in 14 years.

Sara, 57, stars in the Stephen King adaptation "The Life of Chuck," telling People magazine she only decided to return to the big screen to work with "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Doctor Sleep" director Mike Flanagan.

Sara told the outlet Flanagan’s 2021 Netflix limited series "Midnight Mass" was "one of my favorite things I've ever seen."

Sara said that Flanagan’s wife, Kate Siegel, who starred in both "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass," met her socially a while back and asked her, ‘’Well, don't you ever really want to work again?'"

She said she told the actress she wasn’t sure and Siegel responded, 'Well, what if I offered you something?'"

"I said, 'Well, okay, if you offer me something, I'll do it.'"

The sci-fi/fantasy film is described as a "life-affirming, genre-bending story based on Stephen King's novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz."

Along with Sara, it stars Tom Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, Mark Hamill, Benjamin Pajak, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Karen Gillan, among others.

Sara plays the eponymous Chuck’s grandmother, variously played by Tremblay, Pajak and Hiddleston.

Sara’s last big screen role was in 2011 when she played Princess Langwidere in "Dorothy and the Witches of Oz."

Sara told Entertainment Weekly that she found fans’ excitement over her return to acting a "little daunting, but I'm very grateful! It's unexpected."

"Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" was one of Sara’s first film roles, which came out in 1986, following her big screen debut in Ridley’s Scott’s "Legend" in 1985.

The film also starred Tom Cruise and Tim Curry.

Sara told People that she mainly spends her time riding horses, cooking and reading at her 17th-century farmhouse in the English countryside, where she lives with her husband Brian Henson, son of "Muppets" creator Jim Henson.

"Honestly, it really was all about Mike," Sara told People when she was asked if she planned to act more in the future. "If Mike needs me, I'll be there."

"The Life of Chuck" premieres in limited theaters on Friday and nationwide on June 13.