Felicity Huffman wants to help women inmates after prison release, report says

Felicity Huffman feels "guilty" for leaving other women behind in prison and wants to help out after her release, according to a new report.

After she served 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence for her role in the nation-wide college admissions scandal, the 56-year-old actress reportedly has been dedicating her time to helping women in prison improve their lives.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that "conditions at the prison were very difficult," explaining there were "no real programs or initiatives to help the incarcerated women who were there."

MARTHA STEWART MOCKS FELICITY HUFFMAN'S PRISON STYLE: 'SHE LOOKED PRETTY SCHLUMPY'

The insider added, "Felicity felt like the women in that facility were being discarded and left behind; they were forgotten."

"She loved the women there and bonded with them," the source said. "When she left she felt guilty leaving them behind."

INSIDE FELICITY HUFFMAN'S 14-DAY PRISON STAY INSIDE 'CLUB FED'

After she pleaded guilty to fraud charges during the college admissions scandal, Huffman also was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, face a year of supervised release and serve 250 hours of community service in addition to her prison sentence.

"She would like for her next community service work to be helping women who were recently incarcerated and need help re-entering society," the source continued. "This work will be a long term commitment for her well beyond her community service hours."

FELICITY HUFFMAN BEGINS COMMUNITY SERVICE FOLLOWING RELEASE FROM PRISON

The source shared that the "Deseparate Housewives" alum has been working as a tutor at the Teen Project, a nonprofit organization working with at-risk homeless teenagers involved in sex trafficking and those who suffered from addiction issues.

"She's been doing that for two years, well before this case happened," the insider said. "She's been tutoring those girls two times a week for two years and this has been an amazing experience for her and her daughter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Felicity is not your average Hollywood actress," the source noted.