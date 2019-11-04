Felicity Huffman begins community service following release from prison

Felicity Huffman has started her community service.

Less than two weeks after her 11-day stint in prison, the 56-year-old actress has begun her court-ordered community service.

Us magazine spotted the former “Desperate Housewives” star leaving The Teen Project in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Teen Project is a nonprofit organization that works with at-risk homeless teenagers involved in sex trafficking and those who suffer from addiction issues.

After pleading guilty to fraud charges during the college admissions scandal, Huffman received a 14-day prison sentence. Huffman was also ordered to serve 250 hours of community service, pay a $30,000 fine and face a year of supervised release.

"I think this is the right sentence here," U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani told Huffman at the time of her sentencing. "You can move forward and rebuild your life after this. Without this sentence, I think the community around you would ask why you got away with this."

A tearful Huffman addressed Judge Talwani in Boston federal court before she received her sentence.

"I'm sorry to you, judge. I am deeply sorry to the students, parents and colleges impacted by my actions," the Emmy-award winning actress said. "I am sorry to my daughters and my husband. I have betrayed them all.

"My mind keeps returning to the 30-minute drive to the testing center. I kept thinking, 'Turn around,'" she said.

Huffman said her daughter Sophia asked why she didn't believe in her.

"I had no answer," Huffman said. "I can only say I'm so sorry, Sophia. I was frightened, I was stupid, and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have done more damage than I could ever imagine. I realize now with my mothering that love and truth go hand in hand. I take full responsibility for my actions."