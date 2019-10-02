Felicity Huffman's alleged 'accomplice' to plead guilty in college scandal

A private school director accused of helping Felicity Huffman doctor her daughter's SAT will plead guilty to racketeering and cooperate with prosecutors in the college admissions scandal case.

Court documents obtained by Page Six indicate that Igor Dvorskiy, former director of West Hollywood College Preparatory School, will plead guilty on Nov. 20 for allegedly accepting bribes from mastermind William “Rick” Singer.

Singer reportedly paid off Dvorskiy as part of his efforts to improve students' SAT and ACT scores if their parents made donations through his Key Worldwide Foundation, used to launder the allegedly dirty cash.

According to the Los Angeles Times, prosecutors alleged that Singer arranged for SAT and ACT exams to be administered at the West Hollywood College Preparatory School. Singer’s alleged co-conspirator, Mark Riddell, would then correct their wrong answers on the exams.

Huffman, 56, has been sentenced to two weeks behind bars, a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She said she considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

Huffman is slated to turn herself in on Oct. 25.

In a Sept. 4 letter asking for leniency, Huffman said she turned to the scheme because her daughter's low math scores jeopardized her dream of going to college and pursuing a career in acting.

Since then, she's carried "a deep and abiding shame," she wrote.

Huffman's daughter, who reportedly had no knowledge of the scheme before her mother's arrest, will reportedly be permitted to retake the SAT exam.