Felicity Huffman's daughter may retake SAT after star's college scandal sentencing

Felicity Huffman's daughter likely won't be prohibited from retaking the SAT despite her mother's guilty plea in the college admissions scandal, a new report claims.

According to TMZ, Huffman and husband William H. Macy's daughter Sophia wants to apply to colleges for which she'd need to take the exam, and the College Board's rules likely will let her do so.

The rules reportedly stated that there needed to be evidence the student knew about the cheating scandal before or during its occurrence for her to be held liable.

LORI LOUGHLIN WORRIED AFTER FELICITY HUFFMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR COLLEGE SCANDAL

If there were evidence Sophia knew about the scam, she'd be suspended from taking the exam for six months, but the College Board reportedly ruled there wasn't sufficient proof of that scenario.

Huffman, 56, was sentenced to two weeks behind bars after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She said she considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

A judge also ordered her to perform 250 hours of community service and pay a $30,000 fine.

LORI LOUGHLIN WORRIED AFTER FELICITY HUFFMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR COLLEGE SCANDAL

In a Sept. 4 letter asking for leniency, Huffman said she turned to the scheme because her daughter's low math scores jeopardized her dream of going to college and pursuing a career in acting.

Since then, she's carried "a deep and abiding shame," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Macy wrote in a letter ahead of his wife’s sentencing that their family had "imploded" following her arrest.

Huffman was ordered to turn herself in for her 14-day prison sentence on Oct. 25.