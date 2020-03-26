'Fear the Walking Dead' star Danay Garcia says coronavirus is comparable to the apocalypse

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Fear the Walking Dead" star Danay Garcia likened the coronavirus pandemic to the world's very own present-day apocalypse.

The growing coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 480,000 globally as of Thursday. Speaking to Page Six, the actress compared the current health crisis to the violent world she's used to living in on camera in her role as Luciana Galvez on the AMC series.

"The one thing the apocalypse — ours right now and the one on the show — have in common is that we have to take care of each other,” Garcia told the outlet. “We really do. And it’s the only way to survive really anything. And if we have to be in our homes for each other, that’s the best thing that we can do. So that’s the one thing the show and our crazy apocalypse have in common, is that together we’re really stronger to conquer.”

The actress said she's been "freaked out" in the past when fans come up to her in public and ask her how would she escape an apocalypse in real life — because she doesn't exactly have the answers.

“I go to conventions. I go to Comic-Con and any time I see a fan that recognizes me from the show, the first thing that they ask me is, ‘Hey, if the apocalypse happened, how would you escape the store?'” Garcia said.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. I don’t think like that’… and in a way, it’s happening right now. But obviously, it’s not a stunt."

Garcia said one of the main things to do right now is to think "three steeps ahead, more than normal for your survival."

"Fear the Walking Dead" was one of the many television shows and films that halted production as the number of coronavirus infections soared in recent weeks.

Garcia explained that staying put on a TV set can feel like "crazy isolation," but it's still no comparison to the current state of the world.

“You go into isolation so you don’t get infected by this virus [in the real world],” she continued to Page Six. “In ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ at least you know what you don’t want to get infected by, the zombies, right? The walkers. But our world is so abstract,” Garcia noted. “You don’t see people infected. They are not visually infected. They look like normal. There are just no signs of that. So I think it’s a bit creepier.”

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has spread across 175 countries and territories, resulting in over 21,571 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 69,197 illnesses and at least 1,046 deaths.