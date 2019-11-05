Faith Hill made Tim McGraw choose between hard partying and his family

Country singer Tim McGraw opened up about the time his wife, Faith Hill, forced him to choose between his hard-partying ways or his family.

McGraw’s book, “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life,” hits bookshelves Tuesday and focuses on the 52-year-old singer’s journey to fitness and wellness. In it, he describes how some tough love from his wife and daughter put him on the path to getting his life in order.

“When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you’re playing all these great shows and the parties are going on,” McGraw told Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show, “then you’re married and you have kids. And all of a sudden your wife looks at you and says, ‘You know, you’re getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.’ It makes a big impact on you.”

In his book, McGraw explains the ultimatum further.

“My emotional absence was noticed and it was not scoring any points,” he wrote, according to People. “[Faith] has always offered unconditional love in every situation and never for a second have I doubted her willingness to support whatever step I needed to take to find my way back to health. Yet in that instance, she knew that someone had to lay down the law. Getting real like only she can do, Faith told me, ‘Partying or family, take your pick.'”

While the ultimatum from Hill was enough to light a fire under him, he noted that his daughter gave him the “gut shot” he needed to get to the gym every day.

“I made a movie and we went to the theater during the holiday season,” he explained on the “Today” show. “I wasn’t even thinking about the trailer of my movie, we were just going to see a holiday movie, and sure enough, the first thing that pops up on the screen is the movie I’d done. My face is the first thing that came on a 100-foot screen and it was pretty swollen at that time. My daughter looked at me and she said, ‘Jeez, Dad, you need to do something.’ And that’s sort of a gut shot, right?”

The pointed reality check inspired the singer to drop 40 pounds, a process that he details in “Grit & Grace.”