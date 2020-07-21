'Facts of Life' star reveals she sang background vocals on Michael Jackson's 'P.Y.T.'

“Facts of Life” star Mindy Cohn revealed she was featured in the background vocals for Michael Jackson’s hit “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).”

Cohn, 54, attended Marjorie “DJ Mad Marj” Gubelmann’s dance party on Twitch on Saturday. Gubelmann played Jackson’s “P.Y.T.” when the “Facts of Life” star said she was on the track.

The actress claimed to be on the background vocals for the song along with the late singer’s sister Janet Jackson.

“Me and Janet. And I’m the kids at the end, too. We went to listen to the record and Quincy Jones put us on the mic,” Cohn said, according to Page Six.

She added: “Have to post the pic on Instagram of the session … It’s kinda wild!”

Quincy Jones produced the single, which was featured on the 1982 album, “Thriller.”

Last year, Cohn posted a throwback photo with Jackson and others during the "P.Y.T." recording session.

"On difficult days, i remind myself that i’m living a life chock full of serendipity, having once in a lifetime experiences all the time... like this one: recording session for 'P.Y.T.,'" she captioned the group photo.

“P.Y.T.” peaked at the 10th spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song stayed on the charts for a total of 16 weeks.