'Extra' host suspended over sexual misconduct allegations

"Extra" host A.J. Calloway was suspended Saturday after new allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him.

Warner Bros. Television told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement that Calloway, who was arrested in June on a sexual assault charge that was later dropped, has been suspended as several women have come forward with new allegations.

"Upon becoming aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against A.J. Calloway, we began an internal review to determine whether there had been any misconduct by Mr. Calloway on 'Extra' and whether any employee of the show had been the victim of any such misconduct," the statement read.

The company went on to say that it had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct.

"To date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct."

Calloway, who has been with “Extra” since 2005, was arrested in June following a 2006 incident where a woman, Sil Lai Abrams, accused him of sexual assault. The case was later dismissed.

In January, a report from The Daily Beast revealed two new misconduct allegations by women who asked to remain anonymous. Neither allegation concerned misconduct that took place at work.

However, subsequent accusations against Calloway have come to light, prompting his suspension.

"In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries, and Mr. Calloway has been suspended pending further review. We take such allegations very seriously and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure a safe and inclusive workplace for all of our employees,” the parent company’s statement read.

Davis said that Calloway maintains that the allegations are unsubstantiated and false. "He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.