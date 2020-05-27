Everything coming to Disney+ in June 2020

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As Disney+ continues to find its stride among the many other popular streaming platforms vying for the public’s attention, it's breaking onto the scene in June 2020 with a slew of exclusive new content.

Since its launch in November, Disney+ has consistently come out with new content for its subscribers to binge-watch as well as brand new shows that they can look forward to week-to-week. June will be no exception, and can even boast major releases such as the live-action adaptation of “Artemis Fowl” as well as more of its exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at “The Mandalorian.”

For those that want a bit more reality in their monthly TV-binge, they can look forward to new episodes of “Be Our Chef,” “It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer” and “One Day At Disney.”

As the platform continues to adjust its library to be as enticing as possible for families who want to gather around the TV as they kick off the summer, below is a rundown of what you can expect to see on Disney+ in June 2020:

June 5

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef (Season Finale)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Episode 6)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 31)

One Day At Disney (Episode 27)

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 4)

Disney Insider (Episode 6)

June 12

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 5)

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Episode 7)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 32)

One Day At Disney (Episode 28)

June 19

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Finale)

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 6)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 33)

One Day At Disney (Episode 29)

June 26

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven's Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (Episode 7)

Disney Family Sundays (Episode 34)

One Day At Disney (Episode 30)