Erika Jayne gives NSFW response after Twitter user asks about her sexuality

Erika Jayne got candid about different topics during a question and answer session Friday night on Twitter, including her sexuality, which prompted an NSFW response from the reality star.

One Twitter user asked the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star if she was gay.

"I like big, thick c--ks. Does that answer your question?" Jayne responded.

The musician also revealed her favorite foods. Jayne's favorites included Southern, Italian and Mexican food. If she had to choose, Jayne claimed she'd eat Huevos Rancheros for the rest of her life.

Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage to the once-renowned California trial lawyer, Tom Girardi, before his alleged crimes became public knowledge.

The reality star's estranged husband and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were accused in a federal lawsuit of embezzling millions of dollars intended for airplane crash victims' families to fund their rich and famous lifestyle.

Girardi was sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition. While Jayne has not been accused of a crime, questions of how much she knew about him allegedly stealing money from his clients have come up since the allegations went public.

