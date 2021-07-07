Erika Jayne can be sued by estranged husband Tom Girardi's embezzlement victims, judge rules

Erika Jayne might have to pay a pretty penny to some of her estranged husband's former clients.

A judge ruled on Tuesday that a trio of her estranged lawyer husband Tom Girardi's clients – Joseph Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez and Kathleen Ruigomez – can pursue collection efforts against the 49-year-old singer.

A stay had previously been placed on collections from Girardi's assets. He and his law firm, Girardi Keese, are being investigated by a bankruptcy trustee after filing for chapter 7 bankruptcy last year.

"All assets identified by the Ruigomez family shall be subject to all rights of the Girardi bankruptcy estate and the [Girardi Keese] bankruptcy estate, which parties shall meet and confer in good faith to determine the character/ownership of the identified assets," the court documents obtained by Fox News on Wednesday read.

"The Ruigomez Family, the Girardi Trustee and the GK Trustee shall cooperate with each other with their collection efforts against Erika," the docs further state.

In a legal complaint obtained by Reuters earlier this year, the Ruigomez family claimed that Girardi had not yet given them the full $11 million settlement they won from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. after Joseph was injured.

Though the 2020 litigation stated that the family is owed $11 million, the amount that they have now been given permission to pursue collection of has not yet been specified.

Jayne's attorney filed an opposition to the motion requesting permission to pursue collection efforts but was ultimately shot down by Tuesday's ruling.

Jayne and Girardi were also accused in a December 2020 lawsuit of embezzling millions of dollars intended for airplane crash victims' families to fund their rich and famous lifestyle.

The Ruigomez trio has been given the green light just weeks after the trustee alleged that Girardi Keese transferred $20 million to Jayne's businesses.

"Erika has created a new company after the news broke of this scandal, which appears to simply be a successor company," documents alleging the transfer said, per E! News. "Erika has multiple financial accounts and the Debtor's books show Erika owes large receivables to the Debtor."

The legal ordeal has been complicated by the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's impending divorce from Girardi, whose brother is lobbying for a conservatorship over the aging lawyer .

