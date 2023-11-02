Expand / Collapse search
Versatile acting moments of the ever-funny American actress Emma Stone

Stone is an Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in movies like 'Easy A,' 'La La Land,' 'The Help' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
  • Emma Stone at an event
    Image 1 of 9

    Emma Stone is an Oscar-winning actress who has had a career filled with success in movies across genres. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • The cast and producers of "Superbad"
    Image 2 of 9

    Emma Stone's movie debut was in the 2007 comedy "Superbad." The cast also included Seth Rogan, Jonah Hill and Bill Hader. ( Eric Charbonneau/WireImage)

  • Emma Stone in a scene from "Easy A"
    Image 3 of 9

    Emma Stone landed the leading role of Olive in the 2010 movie "Easy A," which grossed $75 million at the box office. (FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

  • Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield on the set of "The Amazing Spider-Man"
    Image 4 of 9

    Emma Stone played Gwen Stacy, opposite Andrew Garfield, who played the web-slinging superhero in the 2012 movie "The Amazing Spider-Man." The two also starred in the movie's 2014 sequel. (Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

  • Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone at "La La Land" premiere
    Image 5 of 9

    In 2011, three movies starring Emma Stone were released, one of which was "Crazy, Stupid, Love," a movie also starring Ryan Gosling. The second was "The Help" and the third, "Friends with Benefits." Gosling and Stone worked together again a couple of years later in "Gangster Squad" and "La La Land." (D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

  • Emma Stone at "The Help" premiere
    Image 6 of 9

    Emma Stone starred in the historical drama "The Help" in 2011. She acted alongside Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis. ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Emma Stone giving Oscar speech
    Image 7 of 9

    Emma Stone has been nominated for three Oscars in her career. In 2017, she won an Oscar for her performance in "La La Land." (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

  • Emma Stone at "Cruella" premiere
    Image 8 of 9

    Emma Stone played an adaptation of popular Disney villain, Cruella de Vil, in the 2021 movie "Cruella." The film grossed over $233 million. ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

  • Emma Stone and Dave McCary at basketball game
    Image 9 of 9

    Emma Stone is married to American comedian and writer Dave McCary. The two welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in March 2021. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Emma Stone is a popular actress who has appeared in a variety of movies, from sappy rom-coms and powerful dramas to super-hero flicks. Stone was born on Nov. 6, 1988, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She started acting at a young age, but it was after her move to Los Angeles when her career took off. 

Stone's first role was in television, in the 2004 show "In Search of the Partridge Family." She continued to take television roles until her film debut in the 2007 comedy, "Superbad." A few years later, she landed the role of Olive in "Easy A."

  • Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield
    Image 1 of 4

    American actress Emma Stone also acted in "Magic In The Moonlight." She is featured at the premiere in 2014 in Paris with former boyfriend and actor Andrew Garfield. (Getty Images)

  • Emma Stone smiles on a red carpet
    Image 2 of 4

    Stone says her "organs shifted" after wearing a corset for a month for a part in the 2018 film "The Favourite," which also starred Rachel Weisz and Nicholas Hoult. (Reuters)

  • Emma Stone red lipstick
    Image 3 of 4

    Stone has acted alongside many Hollywood stars, including Matthew McConaughey, Anna Faris, Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, Octavia Spencer and Woody Harrelson. (AP)

  • Emma Stone
    Image 4 of 4

    Stone won an first Oscar in 2017 for her part in "La La Land" opposite Ryan Gosling. Here, she is photographed at the Vanity Fair after-party that same evening. ( )

In 2011, Stone starred in three films, "The Help," "Friends with Benefits" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love." In 2012, she played Gwen Stacy in the super-hero movie "The Amazing Spider-Man," alongside Andrew Garfield, who played the titular character. The two returned to their characters for the 2014 sequel.

In 2016, Stone was in the Oscar-winning movie "La La Land," where she herself won an Oscar. One of Stone's more recent roles was playing the Disney villain in the 2021 movie, "Cruella." 

In her personal life, Stone has dated a few of her co-stars, including Garfield, whom she dated while making the "Spider-Man" films. Though Stone and Garfield went their separate ways, they have remained friends and spoken highly of each other over the years since their split. 

Now, Stone is married to "Saturday Night Live" segment director Dave McCary. In March 2021, the two welcomed a baby girl, Louise Jean. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

