Eminem’s daughter says watching music video made her cry: ‘I don’t think I can do it again’

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, gets surprisingly emotional when listening to her dad’s music.

The 28-year-old shared on her "Just a Little Shady Podcast" this weekend that she "refuse[s] to watch again" the music video for his newly released song, "Somebody Save Me," as well as listen to his other song, "Temporary."

"I don’t think I can do it again. I definitely cried. Anytime I hear it all…" she said. "Between that and ‘Temporary’…I can’t. I audibly sobbed, I think for both songs, but especially ‘Temporary,’" she added, referring to another song of the rapper’s newest album, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)."

"Somebody Save Me," which features a chorus sung by Jelly Roll, addresses Eminem’s past struggles with addiction, and includes home videos of Hailie Jade when she was a child, as well as apologies for past emotional hurt he caused her.

JELLY ROLL SAYS EMINEM'S REQUEST FOR DUET IS ‘COOLEST' MOMENT OF HIS CAREER

"I will say, watching the video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were, but now, as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about and I think that’s why I get emotional so much. Just thinking that that could have happened, and obviously that’s the point of the song," Hailie Jade said in her podcast.

She continued, "But I will say, if you’ve ever lost an addict, or loved one, I feel for you, and that’s how I feel about it. But it’s a great video. It’s fun to see clips of us when we were younger like that, even ‘Mockingbird,’ but I can’t even listen to that anymore without crying, like the older I get the less I can listen to any of the songs. But it is fun to see those clips, just not in that context."

Eminem’s other song, "Temporary," focuses on the Detroit-raised rapper looking ahead to the future, offering support for his daughter after his eventual death, saying "you will get over me and move on/You can play me on repeat on a song/But don't you dare shed a tear, what'd I tell you?"

"I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were." — Hailie Jade

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Lose Yourself" rapper recently celebrated 16 years of sobriety in April, sharing an image of the chip he received on Instagram.

In 2007, he suffered a near fatal overdose of sleeping pills, later telling the New York Times he was taking 20 pills a day at the height of his addiction.

He credited Hailie Jade and her siblings, Alaina Marie, from his ex-wife Kim’s sister, and Stevie Lane, from another relationship Kim, and his younger half-brother, Nathan, all of whom he adopted, with helping him get sober.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I love them so much and they’ve helped me through so many things," he said.

Hailie Jade graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology in 2018, and earlier this year married her long-time boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eminem shared a father-daughter dance with her during the reception, and in her Instagram post commemorating the event, she wrote that "So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had & so much love was felt."