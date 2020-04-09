Emily Ratajkowski spotted at JFK airport in New York City amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Emily Ratajkowski is risking it all to get out from the confines of her New York City apartment amid a strong push by health care professionals and local and national government officials to keep folks at home while minimizing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The model and entrepreneur was spotted on Wednesday as she arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City sporting an all-gray look in a crew neck sweater and sweatpants, black hat and white sneakers.

She also toted a large yellow Celine bag and, for protection, Ratajkowski took proper precaution and abided by the recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) travel guidelines by wearing a mask or face covering -- and she did so with a white mask.

Ratajkowski was reportedly hopping on a flight with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog, Colombo.

The actress had been keeping her social media fan base updated on her day-to-day routine while she had been self-isolating and recently shared a video of herself in the mirror with the caption urging everyone to “#stayhome.”

The CDC has urged residents of the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to “refrain from nonessential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately,” though it’s unclear whether the Inamorata founder’s itinerary qualified as such.

Last week, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself to her nearly 26 million followers -- wearing just a housecoat and underwear -- while lying on the floor and holding onto her dog, Colombo, whom she was seen traveling with on Wednesday.

"He’s so sick of the snuggles," she said at the time of her furry friend, quickly eliciting similar comments from her famous pals.

"I swear I heard my dog say 'please get off of me' today," Hailey Bieber admitted, while Selena Gomez simply commented with a head exploding and fire emojis.

A rep for Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.