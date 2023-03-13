Emily Ratajkowski shows off mostly naked body at Vanity Fair Oscars party in NSFW pictures

Emily Ratajkowski certainly won the minimalism award at the esteemed Vanity Fair party directly after the 95th Oscar Awards Sunday night.

The model and actress left absolutely nothing to the imagination in a completely transparent Feben gown.

Ratajkowski's 5'7" stature looked elongated in the sheer dress. Her nude colored underwear could not be missed.

The frame of the dress was outlined with braided silver fabric, matching the muted hue of the sheer ensemble.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI FEARED CAREER WAS OVER AFTER NUDE PHOTO LEAK: ‘IT WAS HORRIBLE’

The braids cascaded down the front of the dress, not entirely covering her breasts, and tied at her waist.

Inside the party, the model made sure to showcase her derrière while posing for pictures with fellow model Adwoa Aboah and actress Lily James. The braided detail continued to the back of her dress as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This is not Ratajkowksi's first time dipping her toe into the nudity pool.

The "I Feel Pretty" actress has dazzled on the red carpet in barely there outfits before, often taking to social media to post her revealing looks.

On Valentine's Day, the actress posed with rumored flame Eric André on Instagram. The duo have reportedly since split.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2016, Ratajkowski posed topless with Kim Kardashian. At the Oscar party, the model made time for the reality star's little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, posing for a photo alongside friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kendall was also photographed inside the party with fellow model and friend Gigi Hadid, sharing an intimate hug and kiss on the cheek.

Ratajkowski was previously linked to Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, after being spotted together at a New York Knicks game in November.

She walked the red carpet solo.