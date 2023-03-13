Expand / Collapse search
Emily Ratajkowski
Published

Emily Ratajkowski shows off mostly naked body at Vanity Fair Oscars party in NSFW pictures

After the 2023 Oscars, the biggest names in Hollywood headed to the Vanity Fair party

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Get the Look: Emily Ratajkowski's gorgeous glow Video

Get the Look: Emily Ratajkowski's gorgeous glow

Legendary makeup artist Sir John reveals how to safely get sun-kissed.

Emily Ratajkowski certainly won the minimalism award at the esteemed Vanity Fair party directly after the 95th Oscar Awards Sunday night.

The model and actress left absolutely nothing to the imagination in a completely transparent Feben gown.

Ratajkowski's 5'7" stature looked elongated in the sheer dress. Her nude colored underwear could not be missed.

The frame of the dress was outlined with braided silver fabric, matching the muted hue of the sheer ensemble. 

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI FEARED CAREER WAS OVER AFTER NUDE PHOTO LEAK: ‘IT WAS HORRIBLE’

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her body in the Feben gown.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her body in the Feben gown. (Michael Tran/AFP)

The braids cascaded down the front of the dress, not entirely covering her breasts, and tied at her waist.

Emily Ratajkowski's rock hard abs were on display.

Emily Ratajkowski's rock hard abs were on display. (Doug Peters/PA Images)

Inside the party, the model made sure to showcase her derrière while posing for pictures with fellow model Adwoa Aboah and actress Lily James. The braided detail continued to the back of her dress as well.

This is not Ratajkowksi's first time dipping her toe into the nudity pool.

Emily Ratajkowki posed for a photo with Adwoa Aboah and Lily James, highlighting her rear.

The "I Feel Pretty" actress has dazzled on the red carpet in barely there outfits before, often taking to social media to post her revealing looks. 

On Valentine's Day, the actress posed with rumored flame Eric André on Instagram. The duo have reportedly since split.

Emily Ratajkowski posed alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Emily Ratajkowski posed alongside Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as Anastasia Karanikolaou. (Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage)

In 2016, Ratajkowski posed topless with Kim Kardashian. At the Oscar party, the model made time for the reality star's little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, posing for a photo alongside friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Kendall was also photographed inside the party with fellow model and friend Gigi Hadid, sharing an intimate hug and kiss on the cheek.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid posed for photos inside the event.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid posed for photos inside the event. (Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage)

Ratajkowski was previously linked to Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, after being spotted together at a New York Knicks game in November. 

She walked the red carpet solo.

Emily Ratajkowski walked the Vanity Fair red carpet alone.

Emily Ratajkowski walked the Vanity Fair red carpet alone. (Michael Tran/AFP)

