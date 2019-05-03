Expand / Collapse search
Emily Ratajkowski poses topless for new Inamorata collection launch

Emily Ratajkowski is stripping down for her latest collection launch.

On Friday, the 27-year-old model-actress wore nothing but pink biker shorts and black thigh-high boots, posing topless in what appears to be an all-white foyer to announce her company, Inamorata's new BODY collection.

"@inamoratawoman new BODY collection is live. Welcome to your summer wardrobe! Online now. Link in bio," she captioned the snap.

Ratajkowski launched Inamorata — which includes a mix of lingerie, swimsuit and bodywear pieces — earlier this year.

“I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach. I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York?” she told Vogue in February of her label's first lookbook, which featured Ratajkowski — wearing a bra and underwear — posing in a bodega in Brooklyn.

“Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wear out to get coffee," she explained.