'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park reveals health scare: 'Safely on the other side'

"Emily in Paris" star Ashley Park revealed she recently experienced a health scare in a foreign country.

Park posted photos and videos from her time in the ICU after being diagnosed with tonsillitis — which turned into "critical septic shock." The actress had been on vacation at the time of her illness.

"While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs," Park captioned the post. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Park, who stars as Mindy Chen on the Netflix series, revealed she spent a week in the ICU undergoing "countless scans and tests and injections, [and] excruciating pain" in three foreign hospitals.

"And I’m deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support," Park shared. "Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are)."

"I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst," she added.

Park plays aspiring singer Mindy Chen on "Emily in Paris," alongside Lily Collins, who plays Emily.

"[Mindy] definitely has more of a space and voice and screen time this season, and Emily gets to know Mindy better," she told People about the show's second season. "They're really there for each other as friends, and the audience is getting to know Mindy better, too."

The 32-year-old actress explained filming the second season of "Emily in Paris" helped her learn a lot about herself.

"I learned so much about myself, as we all did, coming back into this season," Park said. "Mindy and Emily are both very resilient problem-solvers and excited about life. I think she's found [a home] with Emily, not just within the apartment, but someone who sees her and wants to be there for her."

Park has also starred in "Beef," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Joy Ride."

