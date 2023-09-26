Paris, anyone? Influencer hosts ‘Emily in Paris’-inspired trip of a lifetime to the City of Love

Ever wondered what it would be like to live like Emily from "Emily in Paris"? Now might be your chance …

A unique travel experience is officially up for grabs — inspired by a hit television show in one of the most popular cities in the world.

DHARMA, a startup that curates group travel trips, is hosting the ultimate girls’ trip to Paris, France, with influencer and Netflix’s "Perfect Match" host Ines Tazi of Paris.

TRAVELING TO PARIS? HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GOING TO THE ‘CITY OF LOVE’

The four-night and five-day trip, called "Paris by Emily," will take a small group of eight to 16 tourists to the most popular sites, restaurants and more — similar to the life Emily lives in the popular scripted show.

Tazi told Fox News Digital that she’s looking forward to seeing Paris in this light. "I am most excited to curate an itinerary that highlights the authentic, romanticized aspects of the city and create that same feeling for travelers from around the world," the lifestyle influencer said.

Those on the trip will also participate in classes on the French language, as well as baking classes, Spritz-making classes, the art of flirting classes and more.

"Emily in Paris" lovers will also get a visit from someone close to the show.

THE DEMAND FOR INSTAGRAM-WORTHY TRAVEL PHOTOS HAS PAVED THE WAY FOR INCREASINGLY INAUTHENTIC EXPERIENCES

The head costume designer for "Emily in Paris" will make an appearance when guests go for an exclusive vintage visit through a unique fashion excursion, according to DHARMA.

Those on the getaway will stay in a country village style hotel in the 5th arrondissement, also known as the neighborhood in which Emily lives in the show, with charming rooms and a tree-lined courtyard.

Guests will also have the option to go for a run through the streets of Paris in the mornings — similar to what Emily does on a regular basis.

TRAVEL INFLUENCER EMILIA TANEVA SHARED HER SPRING BREAK SECRETS

The run can be between two and five miles. It comes with an optional song playlist to go along with it — including some of the songs used throughout the show.

The trip also includes various add-on services available for purchase, such as a private airport driver to the hotel, hair and makeup accommodations, and a create-your-own fragrance souvenir.

The price per person for the trip starts at $2,700 — which includes most activities, plus lodging, daily breakfast, some dinners and more.

Airfare, travel insurance, arrival and departure transportation and anything not listed on the itinerary are not included in the overall price.

The trip will take place from April 17-21, 2024.

KIDS THRIVE AS TEXAS GRANDMOTHER, INSTAGRAM INFLUENCER REVEALS HER BEDTIME ‘GAME’ — AND HOW GOD'S INVOLVED

Influencer Tazi, with over 650,000 Instagram followers at the time of this report, said the location is one that she loves — and she's looking forward to experiencing it with others.

"Paris has a rich history and culture that I immediately fell in love with — it’s going to be epic," she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Paramount senior vice president of themed experiences Marie Marks told DHARMA that the company is excited to "create a bold and unique, curated travel experience."

"People want to participate in experiences that bring their favorite brands to life in compelling and innovative ways that extend beyond the screen," she said.

The first season of "Emily in Paris" was released in October 2020.

Netflix has since dropped two more seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information on how to book the trip, visit Seek DHARMA.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.