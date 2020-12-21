Elliot Page says that fans' 'love and support' are 'the greatest gift' after he comes out as trans

Elliot Page has a message for his fans.

The 33-year-old actor announced on social media earlier this month that he is transgender and uses he/they pronouns.

Now, the "Umbrella Academy" star has shared a message to thank their fans for supporting him.

The star shared a selfie of himself on Instagram on Sunday wearing a black jacket with the hood pulled over their head. He also donned a black beanie and large silver spectacles.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," he captioned the post. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other."

They then gave a friendly shoutout to a pair of pro-trans charities.

"If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline," he said. "See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot."

The short-but-sweet post drew plenty of love from some of Page's celebrity peers.

"Love you -so much]!" wrote Indya Moore, known for her role on "Pose."

"Major, huge love to you, Elliot," said Jennifer Garner.

Janelle Monae commented a string of loving and celebratory emojis while director James Gunn and actress Kate Mara both dropped a single red heart emoji.

Page publicly came out via a lengthy statement on social media on Dec. 1.

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," the statement began.

Page reflected on their gratefulness for the support the actor has received while embarking on this new chapter.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it finally feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page continued.

"I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity, and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page's announcement came six years after he publicly came out as gay at a conference in Las Vegas for educators and counselors who work with gay youth. In 2018, the star married partner Emma Portner. The two reportedly met on Instagram.

In his statement, Page asks for "patience" as he navigates his transition. While admitting that their "joy is real," the Hollywood star reminds fans that it's also a "fragile" thing to come out due to staggering statistics of violence against transgender individuals.

In addition to vowing to stand up for the trans community, Page shared just how proud he is to be a part of it.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page's statement continued.

The actor added that they will stand with others in the trans community to push for their rights and their freedom.

"I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," Page concluded.

