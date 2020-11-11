Ellen DeGeneres addresses staff after employees affected by WarnerMedia layoffs: report

A portion of Ellen DeGeneres' staff was let go on Tuesday after WarnerMedia conducted a round of layoffs.

About 17 staffers of Ellen Digital Ventures were affected. Ellen Digital Ventures is the digital arm of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Buzzfeed News reported.

An employee claimed to the outlet that DeGeneres addressed the reductions in a call with her staff that day, in which the daytime talk show host said she was "heartbroken" by the cuts.

DeGeneres maintained positivity and looked toward the future when addressing her staff, according to the report. She told remaining employees: “I obviously as am heartbroken as everybody, but we have to know that this is all for the good of EDV, and we need to keep this going because we have such a great team and we believe in y’all, and we will get through this just like we’ve gotten through all kinds of other things.

ELLEN DEGENERES ADDRESSES TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENT SCANDAL ON SHOW’S SEASON 18 RETURN: ‘I TAKE RESPONSIBILITY’

“Know that we believe in you and I know this is hard for y’all to hear, and we are here for you," she said.

The cuts were reportedly a part of a restructuring taking place at WarnerMedia. A representative for the show did not respond to Fox News' request for comment on Wednesday.

Executive producer Andy Lassner also was included in the call to staff, in which he discussed the future of Ellen Digital Venture.

“The key thing for all of us is that we are moving forward. We need to show WarnerMedia that we are a group worth keeping and we believe in you and we believe that there is only good coming. The election is soon behind us. That’s been a tough thing for everyone. Obviously we all had a bit of a rough summer,” Lassner said, according to the outlet.

STEVE HARVEY DEFENDS ELLEN DEGENERES AMID SHOW SCANDAL: SHE'S 'ONE OF THE COOLEST AND KINDEST PEOPLE'

“Unfortunately, as you know from every company, digital and streaming has taken a big hit during COVID. We are hoping to now turn the tide, and we feel that we’re in a position with that with all of you here.”

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" premiered its 18th season in September after a rocky few months as both the show and the host faced accusations of a toxic work environment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The layoffs also come months after an investigation resulted in the termination of three top show producers who were accused of sexual misconduct. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News in August that producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman "parted ways with" the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show's resident DJ Stephen "Twitch" Boss was subsequently promoted to co-executive producer.