Ellen DeGeneres reveals Secret's ad for the Big Game featuring soccer superstars Carli Lloyd, Crystal Dunn

Ellen DeGeneres is joining the fight to help female soccer players obtain equal pay.

On Monday's episode of her talk show, DeGeneres, 62, debuted an ad called "The Secret Kicker," featuring soccer superstars Carli Lloyd and Crystal Dunn, that will air during Sunday's big game.

The ad, promoting Secret antiperspirant products, begins with fans eagerly watching a football game as a kicker winds up, preparing to score.

JAW-DROPPING HALFTIME MOMENTS YOU NEED TO REVISIT BEFORE NFL'S BIG GAME

As the linebackers charge one another, the kicker gives it all they've got, earning points and sending fans into a frenzy. Amid the celebrations, two players remove their helmets, revealing their identities: Lloyd, 37, and Dunn, 27.

The audience gasps when it's revealed that two women are on the field, but cheers break out once more, and the ad cuts to a call-to-action, reading, "Let's kick inequality."

'FRIENDS' STAR DAVID SCHWIMMER SHOOTS DOWN REUNION HOPES, ADVOCATES FOR A REBOOT WITH A MORE DIVERSE CAST

In a statement obtained by People, Secret's associate brand director Sara Saunders said: “More than two-thirds of girls believe that society doesn’t encourage women to play sports. We’re setting out to change this notion by spotlighting world-class female athletes on a field where gender equality is not yet the norm. Whether or not a woman wants to play football, shouldn’t she at least be able to consider it a possibility? We believe that there are some things women shouldn’t have to sweat — and equal opportunity is one of them.”

Meanwhile, Lloyd said: "...I am thrilled that a brand like Secret is bold enough to make a statement like this during such a major moment in sports. While I’ve been vocal about my ambitions to play football professionally, this message is so much bigger than football — it’s about showing to women and girls that it’s okay to set big goals for themselves and to aspire to be more than what they think is possible. I want to show people what a truly equal world can look like, and ‘The Secret Kicker’ does just that.”

Lloyd made headlines in the summer of 2019 for making an NFL-worthy 55-yard field goal during a practice session between the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The kick inspired Pro Football Hall of Famer Gil Brandt to tweet: “Honestly, I don't think it will be long before we see a woman break through this NFL barrier. I'd give her an honest tryout if I were, say, the Bears.”