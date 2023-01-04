Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Elle King recounts scary fall that left her with amnesia and a concussion: 'The baby is totally fine'

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider is King's father

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Elle King on Loretta Lynn's impact on her career Video

Elle King on Loretta Lynn's impact on her career

Elle King explains what a trailblazer Loretta Lynn was and how she helped women like her find success in the music industry.

Elle King is on the road to recovery after a nasty fall down her stairs last month.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer recounted the scary accident to "Entertainment Tonight," sharing "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."

King, 33, said she was going downstairs "in the middle of the night, to make a bottle" for her son. King is mother to nearly 18-month-old Lucky Levi, with fiancé Dan Tooker.

"I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," she explained.

Elle King said she is "doing a lot better" since her scary fall last month.

Elle King said she is "doing a lot better" since her scary fall last month. (Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)

ELLE KING GETS CANDID ON RECONNECTING WITH DAD ROB SCHNEIDER: 'WE BOTH HAVE GROWN UP A LOT'

At the time, the Grammy-nominated singer's initial worry was her son - whom she was home alone with at the time.

"The baby is totally fine, and I'm doing a lot better," she noted. 

"What I love about Nashville is the community that I haven't really had in any of the last multiple cities that I've lived in, even if I've had a bunch of friends. There's something beautiful about this city and my friends and my music family, they all totally gathered around me and were all so supportive and showed up for me and helped me with the baby."

Elle King talked about how the Nashville community in which she lives in rallied around her.

Elle King talked about how the Nashville community in which she lives in rallied around her. (Mary Kouw/CBS)

For King, recovery requires physical therapy.

"A lot of stretches, and a lot of, like, quiet, downtime which has never been my strong suit," she said of adjustments she's made since the fall.

Unfortunately for fans, she also had to cancel shows. At the time of the fall, King emotionally wrote to her Instagram story, "Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle. I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing."

Elle King regretfully had to cancel some of her concerts after her accident.

Elle King regretfully had to cancel some of her concerts after her accident. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

"I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things," she added.

King's first performance of 2023 will be on Jan. 19 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

