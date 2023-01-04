Elle King recounts scary fall that left her with amnesia and a concussion: 'The baby is totally fine'

Elle King is on the road to recovery after a nasty fall down her stairs last month.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer recounted the scary accident to "Entertainment Tonight," sharing "I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome."

King, 33, said she was going downstairs "in the middle of the night, to make a bottle" for her son. King is mother to nearly 18-month-old Lucky Levi, with fiancé Dan Tooker.

"I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," she explained.

At the time, the Grammy-nominated singer's initial worry was her son - whom she was home alone with at the time.

"The baby is totally fine, and I'm doing a lot better," she noted.

"What I love about Nashville is the community that I haven't really had in any of the last multiple cities that I've lived in, even if I've had a bunch of friends. There's something beautiful about this city and my friends and my music family, they all totally gathered around me and were all so supportive and showed up for me and helped me with the baby."

For King, recovery requires physical therapy.

"A lot of stretches, and a lot of, like, quiet, downtime which has never been my strong suit," she said of adjustments she's made since the fall.

Unfortunately for fans, she also had to cancel shows. At the time of the fall, King emotionally wrote to her Instagram story, "Just wanted to check in with a quick update and apologize to my fans in Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle. I share your disappointment that I had to cancel my radio shows this week. No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing."

"I tried to push through and played 3 shows, but the travel, lights, all of it only exacerbated things," she added.

King's first performance of 2023 will be on Jan. 19 in Nashville, Tennessee.