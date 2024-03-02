Elle King makes her first return to the stage since her drunken Dolly Parton birthday tribute performance

Elle King took the stage for the first time since sparking controversy over her drunken performance during Dolly Parton's 78th birthday celebration at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in January.

The 34-year-old country music star performed at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona on Friday. The "Ex's and Oh's" singer wore a red long-sleeved shirt which she paired with a red and black snakeskin miniskirt and red cowboy boots. King accessorized with a silver-studded black belt and shielded her eyes with black sunglasses.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards was in the crowd for King's set and shared an Instagram Story video of the singer performing her song "Love Go By." Richards panned the camera from King's performance over to the musician's father Rob Schneider who was watching off-stage,

"Supportive dad," the TV personality wrote, tagging the actor. King later shared Richards' post to her Instagram Story.

On Saturday, King will perform again as a special guest for Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show tour stop at San Diego, California's Petco Park. She will head overseas next week for three shows in the United Kingdom and has concert dates in the United States scheduled through October.

The singer postponed several performances since facing backlash after she admitted she was "f---ing hammered" during her birthday tribute to Parton on Jan. 19.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, the California native can be seen trying to perform Parton's song "Marry Me." Swearing profusely, King admitted that her performance was "f---ing bad" and made a joke about people expecting her to know the lyrics.

Meanwhile, in a separate video shared to TikTok , King can be heard telling the crowd they were not getting their money back.

"I'll tell you one thing more, I'll tell you one thing more. Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f---ing hammered." After her band suggested she play one of her own songs, King retorted, "I can barely play another person's song, let me see if I can play one of mine."



The Grand Ole Opry issued an apology on X, saying "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance."

Last month, Parton broke her silence about the incident during an interview with Extra.

"Elle is really a great artist," the "Jolene" singer said. "She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through a lot of hard things lately."

She added, "She just had a little too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, 'cause she felt worse than anyone ever could."

In an interview with E! News, Parton revealed that she had reached out to King, who she described as "a doll."

"I called her, and I said, ‘You know, there are many F-words. Why don't we use the right one? Forgiveness, friends, forget it,'" Parton recalled.

King has been transparent about her struggles with sobriety in the past. In a 2020 interview with Variety, she told the outlet that her "chapter of getting f------up was a pretty long one," but that she was now sober.

In September 2021, she gave birth to her son Lucky, whom she shares with Dan Tooker.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer and Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.