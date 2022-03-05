Elizabeth Hurley reacts to ex-fiancé Shane Warne's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elizabeth Hurley posted a heartfelt tribute to her ex-fiancé Shane Warne whose sudden death was confirmed Friday.

"I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart," Hurley captioned a series of photographs of her and Warne on Instagram.

The photos showed Hurley and Warne kissing on the beach, attending various events together and smiling for a selfie.

Warne, who was widely regarded as one of the greatest players, most astute tacticians and ultimate competitors in the long history of cricket, was 52.

Fox Sports television, which employed Warne as a commentator, quoted a family statement early Saturday as saying he died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said.

Cricket Australia described Warne as "a true cricketing genius."

"Shane's strength of character and enormous resilience saw him bounce back from career-threatening finger and shoulder injuries, and his stamina and his sheer will to win, and his self-belief were key factors in Australia's great side of the late 1990s and early 2000s."

Police in Thailand said a friend staying at the same complex went to check on Warne when the cricket star failed to arrive for dinner and found him unconscious at the villa. Warne was taken by ambulance to Thai International Hospital but could not be revived. His body was transferred to Ko Samui Hospital for an autopsy.

Warne held the record for most test wickets (708) when he retired in 2007 after his 145th match. Only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has passed him, with 800.

Hurley and Warne were previously engaged but called it quits in 2013.

Warne's death comes nearly two years after Hurley mourned the death of her ex Steve Bing. Bing fathered her son, Damian .

"I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter," Hurley wrote in a tribute in 2020.

Hurley was also previously linked to British actor Hugh Grant . She also married and divorced Indian textile heir Arun Nayar before becoming engaged to Warne.

The actress previously spoke out about being friendly with her exes.

"All of my boyfriends, husbands and fiancés have been my best friends, so it’s a terrible gap they leave," she explained . "I think that’s when you learn the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun and intimacy. You feel cozy with people that have been your best friends for 30 years, but occasionally you’ll meet someone who you click with — it’s important to keep yourself open to that."

Warne previously said in an interview that the years he dated Hurley were "the happiest of my life."