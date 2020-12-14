Ed Helms says he wants to take Senate from Mitch McConnell's 'cold purple hands' during 'Elf' reunion

The cast of the hit Christmas movie “Elf” reunited to benefit Democrats in Georgia and jab Republicans during a virtual reading of the film.

Like many beloved casts have done throughout the coronavirus pandemic, a good portion of the original “Elf” stars got together to read the script in a fundraising effort to support the Democratic Party ahead of the Senate runoff race in the state.

Will Ferrell, reprised his role as Buddy the elf, and sang “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” alongside Zoey Deschanel, who reprised her role as Jovie.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, one song had to be omitted from the one-hour 40-minute show. “The Office” star Ed Helms, who participated in the event as a guest, noted that they were unable to secure the rights to “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and it was therefore replaced with the timeless Christmas hit “Jingle Bells.”

During a brief break in the action, Helms jokingly placed the blame for the switch on Republicans being upset about their fundraiser.

“Apparently, we think that perhaps Republicans own the rights to that song because we got an unkind email when we asked for the rights to do it today. That's what I heard anyway. Who knows?" Helms said.

The Georgia native is clearly taking the Senate race in Georgia seriously, having promoted the “Elf” reunion with a video message asking followers to donate and “support Georgia Democrats and take the Senate from Mitch McConnell’s cold purple hands.”

The event even opened with a message from Democratic Party of Georgia treasurer, Jason Esteves, who adapted a famous line from the movie saying “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is by voting loud for all to hear.”

In addition to Ferrell and Deschanel, returning cast members included Bob Newhart, Edward Asner, Mary Steenburgen, Amy Sedaris, Kyle Gass and Andy Richter. Meanwhile, special guests filling out roles for cast members who couldn’t attend included John Lithgow, Wanda Sykes, Danny Woodburn, Busy Philips and Helms.

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Ferrell starred in the 2003 comedy about an orphan who snuck into Santa’s bag one Christmas Eve. When he was discovered, he was raised by elves until adulthood, when he set on on a journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his birth father.