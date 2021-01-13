'Election' actress Jessica Campbell dead at 38

Jessica Campbell, an actress who starred in 1999's "Election," has died. She was 38.

The star died "suddenly and unexpectedly" on Dec. 29, leaving behind her 10-year-old son, Oliver, Campbell's cousin Sarah Wessling confirmed on a GoFundMe page.

"While coping with this unexpected and tragic turn of events and planning for Oliver’s future, the family is also faced with unexpected cremation, memorial, and probate expenses. All funds collected will go towards meeting expenses and providing for Oliver," Wessling explains.

Campbell's cause of death has yet to be revealed, but Wessling told TMZ her family is awaiting results from the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office in Oregon. She passed away in Portland.

NAYA RIVERA'S 'GLEE' CO-STARS PAY TRIBUTE TO LATE STAR ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN HER 34TH BIRTHDAY

According to her cousin, she worked as a naturopathic physician and went to work normally on the day of her death. Family members discovered Campbell later that day collapsed on the floor of a bathroom in her home. She was unable to be revived.

The family told the outlet Campbell had been complaining of congestion and felt as if she was coming down with a cold. Her loved ones had initially ruled out COVID-19, the report states.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Campbell's biggest acting highlight appears to be starring in the Alexander Payne-directed film "Election" in 1999, opposite Reese Witherspoon, Matthew Broderick and Chris Klein. She played Tammy Metzler, the younger sister of Klein's character Paul Metzler.

She also appeared in the series "Freaks and Geeks," "The Safety of Objects" and "Junk," the latter being her last acting role in 2002, according to her IMDB page.

Wessling remembered Campbell as "a true adventurer in every sense of the word."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to acting, Campbell was an avid traveler, a mother and doctor, she said.

"She was fun, she was loud, she was compassionate and loyal; no matter what she did, she was always uniquely Jessica," Wessling said.