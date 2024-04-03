Eiza Gonzalez says dating is ‘not about love’: ‘There’s more important things in life’

Eiza Gonzalez explained she's decided to practice "conscious dating" instead of focusing on love.

The "3 Body Problem" star created a list of non-negotiables that she now looks for in a potential partner.

"I used to be an impulse girl," Gonzalez explained during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I would be like ‘I love him. I love him. Mom, I’m gonna marry him.' She’s like, ‘You met him a week ago.’"

Gonzalez characterized herself as a "hopeless romantic" but noted that as she's aged, that has changed.

"It’s a list of non-negotiables and conscious dating. I call it conscious dating," the 34-year-old actress explained to Barrymore. "If I’m gonna have children the way that you have, who is this partner? What am I looking for? I need someone that knows how to communicate, how to talk things through. It’s not about love anymore, truly. You can have that, and it’s amazing if you have that! But there’s more important things in life than just love."

"Before I was like, 'Oh, he's nice, he's sweet, he's hot, he's attractive.' Now I'm like, 'How is he going to be as a father? Is he gonna be [a] good [father] figure? It's challenging."

Gonzalez previously revealed one of the issues she has run into trying to date within the Hollywood industry. A male actor is "never going to take a back step for me," she told InStyle. "I’m going to have to follow them, and they’re sort of dictating the rhythm."

"You have kids…and this actor is getting paid $20 million, and you get $2 million," Gonzalez continued. "He's going to be like, ‘Well, you can go do that movie.’"

The "Baby Driver" star also shared one of her specific non-negotiables in dating.

"If you've not gone to therapy," she told the outlet, "I'm not dating you."

Gonzalez has been linked to a handful of famous men. Most recently, the actress dated NBA star Ben Simmons. The two were spotted together multiple times in February, with a source telling People magazine that Simmons and Gonzalez had been together "for a few weeks."

She's also been romantically linked to Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Duhamel and Liam Hemsworth.

Despite "dying to have kids," Gonzalez told Instyle that she's "sort of given up" on dating. "I’m not looking anymore."

