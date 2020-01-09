Edd Byrnes, 'Grease' and '77 Sunset Strip' star, dead at 87

Edd Byrnes has died. He was 87.

The "Grease" and "77 Sunset Strip" star died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday at his Santa Monica, Calif., home, a press release, shared by his son, Logan Byrnes, said.

"His is the story of an ambitious young kid who, in his 20s drove out to Hollywood from New York City with a few hundred dollars and a dream of making it big in the entertainment business," read the release.

It continued: "He soon landed a staring role on the wildly popular TV series '77 Sunset Strip' as the cool-talking 'Kookie.' He went on to star in dozens of motion pictures and television series popular around the world, including playing the suave and debonaire 'Vince Fontaine' in 'Grease.'"

The late actor's career includes a handful of movie and television credits such as: "The Secret Invasion," "Stardust," "Yellowstone Kelly," "Troop Beverly Hills," "Charlies Angels," "The Love Boat," "Fantasy Island," "Maverick," "Cheyenne," "Surfside 6," "Murder She Wrote," and "Married With Children."

Edd also hosted a pilot episode of "Wheel of Fortune" in the early to mid-1970s. He earned a gold record for the song “Kookie Kookie Lend Me Your Comb."

As a tribute to his enduring celebrity and his iconic “Kookie” character, he ranked No. 5 in the "TV Guide" list of “TV’s 25 Greatest Teen Idols.”

Edd leaves behind his son, Logan, a KUSI and former FOX LA anchor; his former wife, Asa Maynor; longtime partner Catherine Gross and their beloved maltipoo, Marlowe.

