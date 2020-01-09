Former MTV reality TV star Alexis Eddy dead at 23: report

Alexis Eddy, known for her role on the MTV series "Are You The One?," was found dead in West Virginia. She was 23 years old.

According to TMZ, the cops responded to a call Thursday at about 7 a.m. regarding a female who was in cardiac arrest. The authorities added that they are not currently suspecting foul play but will need a toxicology report to determine her cause of death.

In 2017, Eddy appeared on the reality dating series, where she revealed her cousin is a convicted murderer.

She has been extremely open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past but in August 2019 she celebrated getting sober.

"If I can be an example of getting sober...," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "Then I can be an example of starting over."

"Getting sober & being able to see & work on correcting my character defects is the absolute best thing that could’ve ever happened to me. So happy & blessed," she said on August 27.

In September, Eddy announced her father was also clean and sober.

“Here’s the first picture of my father and me, both sober and healthy, we’ve ever been blessed enough to take,” she captioned a photo of the two of them. “Overwhelmed with gratefulness today #RecoveryRocks.”

In October, Eddy revealed she was engaged but the photos with her fiance have since been deleted and it's believed they broke up.