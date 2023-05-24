Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Earth, Wind & Fire guitarist Sheldon Reynolds dead at 63

Reynolds' death was announced by former bandmate Philip Bailey

By Lauryn Overhultz , Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sheldon Reynolds, a guitarist and singer for the band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at 63, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Reynolds joined the popular band in 1987 and remained a member until 2002.

"Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a kind, loving person," current band member and singer Philip Bailey wrote on social media. "He will be missed. Our condolences to his family."

FRED WHITE, EARTH, WIND & FIRE DRUMMER, DEAD AT 67

Earth, Wind & Fire concert

Philip Bailey, left, and Sheldon Reynolds, right, are seen performing during an Earth, Wind & Fire concert in the Netherlands. (Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images)

Reynolds appeared on the albums Heritage, Millennium and In the Name of Love.

Earth, Wind & Fire began in 1970 under the leadership of Maurice White, who created a band that could combine elements of jazz, funk, R&B, soul, dance, pop and rock, and celebrated African musicianship and spiritualism.

Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. Other achievements include performing during the 2005 Super Bowl halftime show.

Sheldon Reynolds plays guitar

Sheldon Reynolds performing with Earth, Wind & Fire at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 27, 1997. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The band, among the best-selling of all time, has won six Grammys including the Grammy lifetime achievement award.

Earth, Wind & Fire's biggest hits are still widely played including "September," which features the ever-popular lyric "Do you remember the 21st night of September?"

The band's drummer Fred White died in January at the age of 67. He performed as a vocalist, percussionist and bass player for the band.

Sheldon Reynolds on stage

Sheldon Reynolds of Earth, Wind & Fire performs at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 15, 1995 in California. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending