Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reacts to seeing himself blown up as fanny pack balloon in Thanksgiving parade

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been supersized.

The “Fast and Furious” franchise star couldn’t contain his excitement when he shared an image from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday that featured a gigantic blowup balloon of a younger “Rock” donning his signature fanny pack and famous high-top curls.

“This time in my life may represent when I had just $7bucks in my fanny pack, but at least I had enough COOL to tuck my turtleneck in and wear fake silver jewelry because it was all I could afford 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, adding, “Never in my wildest dreams... I’ve been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool s--- in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake.”

The large floatable was created in promotion for NBC’s upcoming series “Young Rock,” which is inspired by Johnson’s life.

The 48-year-old performer attended the University of Miami where he played football for the Hurricanes before parlaying that into a legendary career in the WWE and subsequently the big screen where he remains as Instagram’s most-followed American man.

Filming for the new series is currently underway in Queensland, Australia, and will reportedly see three different actors portray Johnson during various stages of his life.

Johnson paid tribute to his late father Rocky Johnson, with a photo of Joseph Lee Anderson portraying him onscreen in a behind-the-scenes social media post earlier this month.

“My dad suddenly passed away earlier this year,” Johnson captioned the photo taken on set. “Never had a chance to say goodbye to my old man, which really sucks – but as he always said, ‘Hey the show must go on’ and so it will.”

He added: “Hope you’re proud of this one Soulman… who would’ve ever thought huh!? Wanted you guys to see this ‘first look’ at my pops. No filters, no polish and nothing fancy. Just the Soulman doing what he did best! Can’t wait for you guys to watch our new show. I think you’re gonna like it.”

Johnson’s father died in January at age 75. Rocky Johnson also enjoyed a career as a WWE wrestler, beginning his career in the mid-1960s before retiring in 1991.

“Young Rock” is slated to premiere on NBC in February.