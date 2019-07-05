‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider marries girlfriend ‘before God’ amid divorce drama

John Schneider isn’t letting an ongoing divorce battle get in the way of love.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” star married longtime girlfriend Alicia Allain on Tuesday in an intimate ceremony in the barn at John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana, People magazine reported Friday.

JOHN SCHNEIDER: 'YOU CAN PURSUE YOUR DREAM IN AMERICA'

According to the outlet, Schneider is still sorting out the details of his five-year-long divorce with estranged wife Elvira “Elly” Schneider, prompting the actor and his girlfriend to wed “before God.” The couple insisted they will make their marriage legal once the divorce to Elvira is finalized.

“This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love,” Allain told People. “Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family.”

“Happy is too small of a word,” added Schneider.

People shared Elvira filed for divorce in Los Angeles County on Nov. 14, 2014, after 21 years of marriage. According to court documents, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. The former couple share adult children Leah, Chasen and Karis.

JOHN SCHNEIDER PREDICTS 'THERE'S MORE JAIL TIME IN MY FUTURE'

In 2016, TMZ reported Schneider was ordered to pay her $18,911 every month.

In 2018, Schneider was sentenced to three days behind bars in the Los Angeles County Jail for failure to pay more than $150,000 in owed alimony payments to Elvira. The actor said at the time that he couldn’t afford the alimony payments after he said he spent a bundle repairing his movie studio in Louisiana following a March 2016 flood. At the time, a lawyer for his ex did not return Fox News’ multiple requests for comment.

According to People, Schneider was released on the same day as his initial booking because of California’s overcrowded prison system.

However, his legal woes were far from over.

JOHN SCHNEIDER ASKS COURT TO RESTORE JAIL SENTENCE FOR UNPAID ALIMONY AFTER BEING RELEASED EARLY

People added Schneider was ordered to serve an additional 120 hours behind bars for contempt, but that sentence was suspended by the court on the condition that he fulfills a four-part list of conditions. That included filing back taxes to help clear title to their property in Apple Valley so that he could be transferred to Elvira, as well as paying half of his owed earnings from Maven Entertainment, as well as offering certain financial disclosures before the end of the year.

That same year, Schneider opened up about how the divorce was impacting his family while participating on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’ve been going through a divorce now for four years and it’s awful,” he said at the time. “The worst part about it is that it’s wedged itself in between my three adult children and myself. Nothing I can do except hope one day one of my kids will call me up or show up.”

Back in January of this year, Schneider told Fox News he doesn’t hesitate to set the record straight about his life.

JOHN SCHNEIDER SPEAKS OUT AFTER LEAVING JAIL

“If I get wind of [bad news] I want to put it right up front and center on all my social [media accounts] so it doesn’t appear that I’m hiding anything,” he explained. “So that’s what I continue doing. I’ve gotten mostly support by doing that. Most people come to the table and say, ‘Wow, it’s nice for somebody to be up front and center about this.’ … I use social media to get the word out [about my life] and I don’t think I overuse it. I think personally I’m using it pretty darn well now.”

