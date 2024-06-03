Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider finds love a year after wife's death: 'God sent a widower to a widow'

Alicia Allain Schneider died from breast cancer at 53 in February 2023

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider has found love a year after his wife died from breast cancer.

On Wednesday's episode of "Grace Begins, The Podcast," Schneider revealed that he is in a new relationship after reaching a point where he was "ready to give it all up." 

"God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything," he said.

Close up of John Schneider

"Duke of Hazzard" star John Schneider revealed he's in a new relationship just over a year after his wife's death. (Monica Morgan/WireImage)

Schneider's girlfriend was out of the frame when he referenced her. 

"Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy Dame over there," he said.

John's wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, died from breast cancer at the age of 53 after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

John Schneider in a grey printed button down holds a drink and smiles with his wife Alicia Allain in a black top on the red carpet

John Schneider announced the loss of his wife, Alicia Allain, who passed away on February 21, 2023 at the age of 53.  (Jason Wise/Getty Images for Funimation Entertainment)

On the podcast, Schneider admitted he didn't think a second shot at love was in the cards for him.

"I can honestly say I didn’t want it. I was done," the actor said. "And if that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have been here, there’s not a chance in the world."

In December, Schneider opened up to Fox News Digital about spending his first Christmas without his wife and how grief is a "funny thing."

john schneider performing

John Schneider told Fox News Digital that grief is a "funny thing." (Kris Connor/Getty Images)

"Grief will sneak up on you and smack you in the back of the head," he said at the time. "Truly, when you least expect it. But usually right as you're having a great time." 

"It's almost like grief says, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You're not going to smile today,'" Schneider added. "'You're not going to laugh today.'"

"But, you know, the notion that grief will ever go away is silly. Grief will never go away. It's just something we learn to carry. And I'm learning. Not a lesson I ever wanted. Not a skill I ever wanted to acquire. But, you know, here it is. So I'm making the best of it."

Alicia was a veteran producer and actress who was known for her roles in the 1991 films "Leather Jackets" and "Caged Fear" as well as 2002's "Auto Focus," which she also produced. She met Schneider in 2014 when she approached the actor about collaborating on a project.

The two began dating in 2015 and would go on to become indie-filmmaking partners and co-songwriters. Alicia, who was also the founder of the production company Maven Entertainment, became Schneider's manager before they tied the knot in 2019.

Schneider and Alicia continued working together on film and music projects throughout her four-year cancer battle and released the patriotic film "To Die For" in October 2022.

In 2019, Alicia was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2-negative cancer following the discovery of a lesion during a routine dermatologist visit. Schneider revealed that Alicia's cancer had gone into remission in 2020.

John Schneider smiling

John Schneider called his new girlfriend a "crazy Dame." (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The pair discovered in 2021 that Alicia's cancer had returned and metastasized to the bone. She was transferred from the hospital to hospice care in February 2023. Later that month, Schneider announced on Facebook that she had died while surrounded by family at the couple's home in Louisiana.

In July, the "Stay" singer revealed his plans for an album honoring Alicia during his first public appearance since her death. 

John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat in character while filming the Dukes of Hazzard

John Schneider starred on the hit television show "The Dukes of Hazzard." Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat also appeared on the series. (Getty Images)

He released the tribute album, titled "We're Still Us," in November. The same month, Schneider also published the book "In the Driver’s Seat: Love, Loss & Living with No Regrets," which he co-wrote with Alicia. 

The book detailed the couple's journey throughout Alicia's cancer battle and included her advice on being a proactive patient.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

