'Dukes of Hazzard' star John Schneider finds love a year after wife's death: 'God sent a widower to a widow'

"The Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider has found love a year after his wife died from breast cancer.

On Wednesday's episode of "Grace Begins, The Podcast," Schneider revealed that he is in a new relationship after reaching a point where he was "ready to give it all up."

"God sent a widower to a widow and a widow to a widower who [gets] it, who understands. Because I tell you what, I was ready to give it up, all of it — everything," he said.

Schneider's girlfriend was out of the frame when he referenced her.

'DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER CHERISHES LATE WIFE IN BLISSFUL DANCING VIDEO: 'A BEAUTIFUL MOMENT'

"Then just when I thought the very notion of dating or holding another hand was repulsive, I met this one, that crazy Dame over there," he said.

John's wife, Alicia Allain Schneider, died from breast cancer at the age of 53 after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

On the podcast, Schneider admitted he didn't think a second shot at love was in the cards for him.

"I can honestly say I didn’t want it. I was done," the actor said. "And if that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have been here, there’s not a chance in the world."

In December, Schneider opened up to Fox News Digital about spending his first Christmas without his wife and how grief is a "funny thing."

"Grief will sneak up on you and smack you in the back of the head," he said at the time. "Truly, when you least expect it. But usually right as you're having a great time."

‘DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER HOPES ALBUM HE WROTE TO ‘HONOR’ LATE WIFE WILL HELP OTHERS GRIEVING

"It's almost like grief says, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You're not going to smile today,'" Schneider added. "'You're not going to laugh today.'"

"But, you know, the notion that grief will ever go away is silly. Grief will never go away. It's just something we learn to carry. And I'm learning. Not a lesson I ever wanted. Not a skill I ever wanted to acquire. But, you know, here it is. So I'm making the best of it."

Alicia was a veteran producer and actress who was known for her roles in the 1991 films "Leather Jackets" and "Caged Fear" as well as 2002's "Auto Focus," which she also produced. She met Schneider in 2014 when she approached the actor about collaborating on a project.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

The two began dating in 2015 and would go on to become indie-filmmaking partners and co-songwriters. Alicia, who was also the founder of the production company Maven Entertainment, became Schneider's manager before they tied the knot in 2019.

Schneider and Alicia continued working together on film and music projects throughout her four-year cancer battle and released the patriotic film "To Die For" in October 2022.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In 2019, Alicia was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2-negative cancer following the discovery of a lesion during a routine dermatologist visit. Schneider revealed that Alicia's cancer had gone into remission in 2020.

The pair discovered in 2021 that Alicia's cancer had returned and metastasized to the bone. She was transferred from the hospital to hospice care in February 2023. Later that month, Schneider announced on Facebook that she had died while surrounded by family at the couple's home in Louisiana.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In July, the "Stay" singer revealed his plans for an album honoring Alicia during his first public appearance since her death.

He released the tribute album, titled "We're Still Us," in November. The same month, Schneider also published the book "In the Driver’s Seat: Love, Loss & Living with No Regrets," which he co-wrote with Alicia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The book detailed the couple's journey throughout Alicia's cancer battle and included her advice on being a proactive patient.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.