'Duck Dynasty' star Korie Robertson speaks out on Afghanistan, Haiti events: 'Utterly heartbreaking'

Korie Robertson is speaking out about the devastation in Afghanistan and Haiti.

The "Duck Dynasty" star took to Instagram on Tuesday and opened up about the Taliban taking hold of the Afghan government as well as the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that rocked Port-Au-Prince, killing more than 2,000 and leaving many others displaced and without shelter.

"I’ve been quiet on here for a few days. We’ve been on family vacation. It’s been beautiful and wonderful, but also my heart has been heavy," Robertson wrote in a lengthy post caption. "The news of Afghanistan and Haiti is utterly heartbreaking. So much suffering in the world right now, it’s hard to even imagine."

The wife of Willie Robertson pressed that she still hasn’t "quite found the words" to describe what she’s witnessed or is feeling amid the global chaos "but when I can’t find them, God’s word is where I go."

'DUCK DYNASTY' STARS WILLIE, KORIE ROBERTSON DISCUSS GUN CONTROL, SAY KIDS WERE TAUGHT TO 'RESPECT WEAPONS'

Referencing a passage, she encouraged people to "not lose heart."

WILLIE, KORIE ROBERTSON ON GUN CONTROL AFTER HOME BREAK-IN: PEOPLE ARE ‘AGAINST THEM UNTIL SOMETHING HAPPENS’

"Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day," she wrote from the scripture. "For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal."

Robertson added that she is "Praying for Afghanistan and Haiti, and for those suffering everywhere for hope, for peace, strength and for light in the darkness."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added the hashtags "#prayforhaiti" and "#prayforafghanistan." Robertson's post was accompanied by an image of tree branches.