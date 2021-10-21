Dr. Dre's ex-wife avoids question about serving him divorce papers at his grandmother's burial

Dr. Dre's ex-wife, Nicole Young, kept mum when asked about reportedly serving the music producer with divorce docs while he was attending his grandmother's burial.

The 51-year-old, who shares two kids with the Beats Electronics co-founder, was recently spotted leaving a drug store in Malibu, California with a bodyguard.

She donned all-black workout gear as she kept her head down while walking back to her parked car. Her face was obscured by a hat, sunglasses and a mask.

When asked by a photographer if she specifically had Dre, 56, served at a Los Angeles cemetery on Monday, she avoided answering the question.

Per TMZ, several employees at the Inglewood Park Cemetery claimed that Dre pulled up to his grandmother's plot and was likely served near his car on the street. The docs reportedly pertain to payment of Young's attorney's fees.

Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, and Young's split has been tumultuous. Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage in June 2020. She is reportedly seeking spousal support and is being represented by high-power celebrity divorce attorney Samantha Spector.

The "Chronic" emcee also has four children from previous relationships: daughter La Tanya Danielle Young, 37, and sons Curtis, 38, Marcel, 29, and Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose.

There is a reported prenuptial agreement in place as the six-time Grammy winner is worth an estimated $800 million, according to Forbes.

In January 2021, Dre reached a temporary agreement with Young to pay her $2 million in spousal support, per The Blast , citing court documents.

Then in July, the rapper was ordered to pay his estranged spouse $293,306 per month in spousal support beginning on Aug. 1, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

He was also reportedly ordered to pay expenses for the couple's once-shared homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, California.

Attorneys for Young and Dre did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

