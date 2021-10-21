Expand / Collapse search
Dr. Dre's ex-wife avoids question about serving him divorce papers at his grandmother's burial

Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage in June 2020

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Dr. Dre's ex-wife, Nicole Young, kept mum when asked about reportedly serving the music producer with divorce docs while he was attending his grandmother's burial. 

The 51-year-old, who shares two kids with the Beats Electronics co-founder, was recently spotted leaving a drug store in Malibu, California with a bodyguard.

She donned all-black workout gear as she kept her head down while walking back to her parked car. Her face was obscured by a hat, sunglasses and a mask. 

When asked by a photographer if she specifically had Dre, 56, served at a Los Angeles cemetery on Monday, she avoided answering the question.

DR. DRE’S WIFE NICOLE YOUNG FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 24 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: REPORTS

Per TMZ, several employees at the Inglewood Park Cemetery claimed that Dre pulled up to his grandmother's plot and was likely served near his car on the street. The docs reportedly pertain to payment of Young's attorney's fees.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young filed for divorce in June 2020. They were married for 24 years. 

Dre, real name Andre Romelle Young, and Young's split has been tumultuous. Young filed for divorce after 24 years of marriage in June 2020. She is reportedly seeking spousal support and is being represented by high-power celebrity divorce attorney Samantha Spector.

DR. DRE RESPONDS TO WIFE'S DIVORCE FILING, MENTIONS PRENUP: REPORT

The "Chronic" emcee also has four children from previous relationships: daughter La Tanya Danielle Young, 37, and sons Curtis, 38, Marcel, 29, and Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 of an apparent drug overdose.

Dr. Dre is worth an estimated $800 million, according to Forbes.

There is a reported prenuptial agreement in place as the six-time Grammy winner is worth an estimated $800 million, according to Forbes.

In January 2021, Dre reached a temporary agreement with Young to pay her $2 million in spousal support, per The Blast, citing court documents. 

Then in July, the rapper was ordered to pay his estranged spouse $293,306 per month in spousal support beginning on Aug. 1, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young (R) with their daughter Truly (L). 

He was also reportedly ordered to pay expenses for the couple's once-shared homes in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, California.

Attorneys for Young and Dre did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.

