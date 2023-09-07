Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Drake flaunts collection of bras thrown on stage during his It's All a Blur tour

In July, the 'Hotline Bling' singer told a crowd he was 'deeply disappointed' no bras had been thrown his way

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
AI-generated music by Drake, Grimes rattles industry Video

AI-generated music by Drake, Grimes rattles industry

Duke law and philosophy professor and author Nita Farahany says the challenge for humans with quickly developing artificial intelligence is the ethical and legal constraints around it.

Drake has amassed a collection of bras that would rival Victoria’s Secret. 

The "Rich Flex" rapper shared a photo on his Instagram this week with a big smile and his arms spread wide in front of hundreds of bras of different styles, colors and sizes laid out on the floor like a lingerie store. 

"Remember when we both forgot who the f--- I was in unison…that wavelength was def a foolish one," he captioned the post.

Rapper Jeleel commented, "bruh got a library full of bras." BNYX joked, "Praying for dude that had to lay these out. they’re organized by size." 

Drake standing in front of hundreds of bras

Drake shared a photo of all the bras that have been thrown at him during his It's All a Blur tour.  (Drake Instagram)

"Went from it’s All A Blur to It’s All A Bra tour," another joked, while singer Nelly Furtado suggested the bras are "Way more fun than my stuffed animal collection." 

A since-expired Instagram story video showed two team members taking all of the bras out of a bin before they were neatly arranged. 

Drake team members sort through bras in a bin

In an Instagram story, Drake shared a video of two team members sorting through the bras that had been thrown on stage.  (Drake Instagram/Getty Images)

In July, the "Hotline Bling" singer joked at a show he was "deeply disappointed" no one had thrown a bra at him, saying he needed a couple on stage to prove he’s "still got it." 

"I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," the rapper teased the audience in a viral video taken by a fan.

Drake performing

In July, Drake urged an audience to toss their bras at him, saying he needed to know he's "still got it."  (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"But don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---," the 36-year-old added, referencing the dangerous new trend of audience members hurling heavy objects at performers. 

At a Chicago show in July, Drake was hit in the arm by a cellphone. He didn't appear to be injured and continued with his performance after briefly looking down at where he was hit. 

Drake on stage

Drake reminded audience members bras were welcome on stage, but no shoes or phones.  (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye after a man allegedly threw a phone at her during a show in June. The fan was charged with misdemeanor assault. 

Drake added at the show, "If you got a bra, though, just let me know that I still got it 'cause I feel like I might be having a bad show or something. I didn't see no bras tonight."

