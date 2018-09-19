'Downton Abbey' movie release date revealed

It's official: the “Downton Abbey” movie is coming out next fall.

A “Downton” movie that will reunite the Crawley family on the big screen will be released in the U.S. on Sept. 20, 2019, Focus Features announced Wednesday. The company says the film will be released internationally a week earlier.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

REESE WITHERSPOON'S LIFE MIRRORS HER 2002 FILM 'SWEET HOME ALABAMA'

Fans can expect to see plenty of familiar faces, including “the original principal cast” — like Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Matthew Goode and Michelle Dockery.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE SAYS HE 'NEVER FELT COOL' PLAYING HARRY POTTER

Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the screenplay and will also be a producer, Focus Features said.

“Downton Abbey” became a global hit during its six-season run, airing in at least 150 countries, and setting a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.

Michael Engler is helming the yet-to-be released film.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.