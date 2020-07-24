Donny Osmond shares hilarious throwback photos of his family, mocks 1970s fashion

Donny Osmond shared a hilarious throwback photo of himself and his brothers wearing some pretty outrageous fashion from the 1970s.

As fans know, the singer and his famous family used to appear as a musical performance group on several variety shows throughout the 1970s, raising their profiles both as a family and as individuals. On Friday, Osmond took to Instagram to share a picture of the gang clad in some attire seemingly rehearsing for an upcoming show.

“If anyone forgot a belt, we have approximately 6 extras sewn to our jackets. The '70s... what a time to be alive! #FBF #TheOsmonds,” he captioned the image, mocking the boys’ fashion at the time.

The snap sees him surrounded by his brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay.

The throwback photo comes two days after he shared a similar family photo showing the whole gang, including his parents, from 1965. The performer thanked Snelson Photocolor Lab for restoring the old family image, which was discolored and ripped in certain places.

In the caption for that post, he went ahead and gave some hilarious commentary for what each member of his family was likely thinking when the photo was taken.

For example, he joked that the tiny version of his sister Marie was thinking: “Hey brother, what do you say you and I start our own duo together? We can call it ‘The Marie and Donny Show’. 😆 (That's probably why my back was turned. 😂)⁣”

Meanwhile, he joked his youngest brother Jimmy was predicting the future, writing: “I know what the future holds for us. Somebody please get me a Tylenol. 😊 It sure will be an amazing journey, though. And guess what? I'm going to get the first gold record.”

He concluded the hilarious caption by noting that he feels the photo truly captures each family member as an individual despite being a group shot.

“I really can't think of another photo of all of us together that so perfectly captures our unique personalities,” he concluded. “#OsmondFamily - Huntsville, UT 1965⁣.”