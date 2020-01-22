Dolly Parton mocks social media, posts fake Tinder pic dressed as Playboy bunny

Dolly Parton is one of the biggest country musicians in the world, but it seems that sometimes the Tennessee-born icon wants to relate to her fans and their daily lifestyles.

That may be why the crooner took to Twitter on Tuesday to have some fun with her nearly 5 million followers by mocking today's most popular social media websites and showing off what profile photos she would use of herself for each platform.

"Get you a woman who can do it all," Parton, 74, wrote on Twitter with a wink face emoji and four separate profile photos of herself for LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

The country star, who is nominated for several Grammys at the upcoming awards show, particularly grabbed fans' attention with her mock Tinder profile pic that featured her dressed as a Playboy bunny.

In front of a red backdrop, Parton wears a Marilyn Monroe-style blonde wig and black bunny ears along with a black velvet strapless leotard, rhinestone-covered mesh tights and matching pink bunny tail and bow tie.

The singer opted for less risque profile pictures for the remaining three social platforms. Her LinkedIn profile picture features the country icon donning a checkered blazer and a fancy white bow, complete with a pencil tucked into her hair.

A festive sweater with the words "Holly Dolly Christmas" was her outfit of choice for Facebook, while Parton's mock Instagram photo featured a black and white filter and her dressed in all-denim.

Parton's fans joined in on the fun and shared her favorite looks with the "Jolene" singer.

"Someone get me a 'Holly Dolly Christmas' sweater and I will wear it year round," one Twitter user commented.

"That really needs to be a thing for this Christmas," another agreed.

"It's Dolly's world - we just live in it," another fan replied.

Other fans made note of Parton's Playboy look with the hashtag #DollyBunny.

"Be still my heart," another wrote.

Actress Lorelei King was among Parton's responders, who simply wrote, "Dolly. x"

"Dolly, you are multi-faceted. You are one of my angels in America," a fan added.

Parton turned 74 on Jan. 19. She is nominated for two Grammys at this Sunday's award shows. The first is best contemporary Christian music performance/song for "God Only Knows," and her second nomination is for best song written for visual media for "Girl in the Movies."