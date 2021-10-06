Dolly Parton admits she has a crush on Jimmy Fallon: 'We get along so good'

Dolly Parton admitted she has a crush on late-night comedy show host Jimmy Fallon.

Parton, 75, revealed the two "get along so good," in an interview with W Magazine for its October cover story.

"Well, I have a crush on Jimmy Fallon, but I'm big now, I can't excuse myself on that!" Parton told the outlet. "I think he is precious. He's so funny. We get along so good."

"Sometimes you never know who you're gonna connect with," she continued. "I've always had good luck with late-night guys, you know? I always had a nice relationship with David Letterman and with Johnny Carson. I guess there's something about that late-night people that kinda hits my fancy and I hit theirs somehow. I guess it's 'cause you feel like you can be more free late at night. You don't have to worry about what you say."

Parton also opened up about a crush she once had on Johnny Cash.

"I love boys. I still do," she said. "In the early days, I had a big crush on Johnny Cash. He was young and skinny, and he just had that magnetism. The way he moved around — you know, so sexy. I found out later he was just having withdrawals from drugs, but it still touched me. He was so, so sexy."

The country music star and her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, have been married for 56 years. For Dean's 79th birthday, Parton recreated her iconic Playboy cover.

"Today is July 20th, it's my husband Carl's birthday and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this. Well, it's for my husband's birthday," Parton explained in the video. "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75 and they don't have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy."

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she added. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."