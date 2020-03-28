Dolly Parton says coronavirus pandemic is a lesson from God: 'Keep the faith, don't be too scared'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dolly Parton believes the coronavirus pandemic is a lesson from God, she revealed in an uplifting message to fans.

The country icon shared a video filmed at her home on Friday, where she is hunkering down amid the global health crisis. She stands in front of a small flight of stairs before breaking out into song.

"Well hello! It's Dolly. Climbing the stairway to heaven 'cause this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of us," Parton sang while wearing a denim shirt and her blonde locks pulled up into a ponytail.

""I'm not making light out of the situation," Parton continues, adding, "Well, maybe I am because it's the light, I believe, that's going to dissolve the situation. I think God is in this, I really do.

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

"I think he's trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love, and I hope we learn that lesson. I think that when this passes we're all gonna be better people."

Parton said she has maintained a "positive attitude" despite the negativity and fears the pandemic has created around the world.

"So just keep the faith, don't be too scared," Parton advised her followers. "It's going to be alright. God loves us."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Parton's message was well-received by her fans, who praised the "Jolene" crooner for lifting up their spirits.

One fan called Parton a "national treasure."

"I swear the pope needs to make her a saint already," another commented.

"The queen has spoken," one person added.

KENNY ROGERS, COUNTRY MUSIC ICON, DIES AT 81

Parton's video comes just one week after she posted a tearful tribute to her friend and fellow country star, Kenny Rogers, who died of natural causes last week at the age of 81.

"Well, I couldn't believe it this morning when I got up, turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away," Parton said in a video filmed inside her home.

DOLLY PARTON LEADS COUNTRY MUSIC'S REACTION TO KENNY ROGERS' DEATH: 'A WONDERFUL MAN AND A TRUE FRIEND'

"And I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today but I'm for sure he's going to be talking to God sometime today, if ain't already, and he's going to be asking him to spread some light on this darkness going on here. But I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken. A big ol' chunk of it has gone with him today and I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans, when I say that I will always love him."

Parton also showed off a framed photograph of herself and Kenny in her home.CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I just happened to have this picture when I woke up this morning of us," Parton said as she broke into tears. "I walked out and thought, 'Well, maybe I'll hold that up for everybody,' so I know you're sad as I am but God bless you Kenny. Fly high, straight into the arms of God. And to the rest of you, keep the faith."