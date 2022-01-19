Dolly Parton celebrates 76th birthday in her 'birthday suit'

Dolly Parton celebrated her 76th birthday in her "birthday suit" on social media.

Parton shared a photo to mark the occasion Wednesday on Twitter.

"Just hangin' out in my birthday suit," the country music star captioned her photo.

Parton's "birthday suit" in question was a pink silk suit with red lace details.

The "9 to 5" singer also showed off her matching red nails.

Parton's sister Stella shared her birthday wish to the country music singer on Twitter as well.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful sister Dolly today," she wrote. "Love and blessings to her today and everyday!"

Celebrities also honored Parton on her 76th birthday.

Miley Cyrus shared a clip of the two on "Hannah Montana" on Instagram.

"One of the many invaluable lessons learned from @dollyparton [heart emoji] Happy Birthday Aunt Dolly!" she captioned the video.

Jimmy Fallon shared a photo of himself with Parton writing, "Happy birthday to the supremely talented, insanely funny and most gorgeous crush a talk show host could have."

Loretta Lynn also shared a tribute to Parton writing, "She’s my mountain-sister and understands what it is to come to Nashville from the mountains and sing from the heart! Happy birthday, @DollyParton. I hope this is your best year yet!"

Tanya Tucker wrote, "Happy Birthday to the iconic girl that you are. Thank you for being in our world. Without you it wouldn’t be right. Love you, @DollyParton."