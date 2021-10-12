Dolly Parton says she uses Pond’s Cold Cream and these other beauty brands

Dolly Parton is a country music icon who knows how to pamper herself without spending a fortune, and you can too.

In fact, you can replicate parts of her beauty regimen for less than $20. Parton, 75, has been speaking up about her routine as she promotes her new fragrance line Scent from Above.

Parton told Refinery29 she likes to use "old-timey" products "that are not all that expensive," including Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser, Vaseline, Max Factor, Olay and Maybelline – all of which were released in the 19th or 20th century and can be purchased at drug stores and budget-friendly retailers.

"I've got shelves and drawers full of every new makeup going on, even the expensive ones," she told the beauty publication. "But I still tend to go back to old faithfuls."

Parton’s not the only one turning to classic brands as a way to stay fresh and vibrant. Armies of women are flocking toward Clinique’s 50-year-old "almost lipstick" Black Honey after TikTok users raved about it being a universal shade.

Parton, on the other hand, prefers bolder pink colors. From the OPI Strawberry Margarita nail polish she wore to her Refinery29 interview to the berry-colored shades she said she used to derive from poisonous pokeberry plants in her youth, which she reportedly used as a lip stain and nail tint.

The self-described "mountain girl" and queen of country music also claimed she would enhance her look with household items, like using flour as powder, matchsticks for eyeliner and honeysuckle as perfume, Parton once told the Hallmark Channel’s "Home & Family" in 2015.

Parton has long moved on from those days and has figured out her signature look with larger-than-life blonde wigs, a full face of makeup and glitzy wardrobe.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Parton said she rather have people say she’s "overdone" rather than "she looks like hell."

Parton prefers to do her face cleansing and skin prepping in the morning, according to Refinery 29.

The "Jolene" singer told the beauty publication she makes sure to use mineral oil pads or "good, warm, soapy water" to ensure her makeup from the night before comes off without a hitch. When Parton uses balmy cleansers, she likes to throw in "a hot washcloth and let that kind of soak in."

Parton has also been honest with her fans for years about the beauty treatments she gets that you can’t find at your local pharmacy.

"Thanks to Botox and fillers, as well as the work that I've already had, my face pretty much maintains itself," Parton once said, according to Southern Living. "If I see something sagging, bagging, or dragging, I'll get it nipped, tucked, or sucked."