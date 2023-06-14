Expand / Collapse search
DJ Khaled wipes out in surfing accident, shares 'recovery' efforts with massages and golfing

Music mogul DJ Khaled flew through the air and hit his electric foil board before crashing into the water

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Drake and Jay-Z have each topped the charts with hits created by DJ Khaled. 

But the mega producer was the one taking the hit this time, after he crashed into the water while surfing on an electric foil board.

Known for his overwhelming optimism and signature catchphrases, like "We the best" and "Anotha one," Khaled was singing a different tune after the accident.

DJ Khaled walks red carpet at Miami Heat game, shares surf collision video on social media

DJ Khaled is golfing through the pain of a nasty surf accident. (Getty Images/ Instagram)

Khaled, whose full name is Khaled Mohammed Khaled, went into a full "recovery moment" that included a private massage and golfing with a Turks and Caicos sports director. 

A few days ago, Khaled was on the greens hitting golf balls. He posted, "Fan luv I’m in pain !!!!! But I won’t stop meaning I won’t stop being GREAT ! It’s ok to be happy ! LETS GO GOLFING."

"When I tell ya’ll my ribs are killing me," he added while reaching down for his golf ball after a putt.

Before he could make his way back to his happy place, he shared a video of his aquatic adventure.

DJ Khaled wears green shorts while surfing in Turks and Caicos

DJ Khaled cruised on his knees before trying to stand up on the e-foil surfboard. (Instagram/DJ Khaled)

Khaled cruised through the water on his knees on top of an electric foil surfboard.

He attempted to stand up, and his body flew into the air and crash-landed on top of the board.

The "All I Do Is Win" rapper tried to relieve some stress on the greens but could only make it to the eighth hole. 

DJ Khaled stood up on the board and crashed into the water

DJ Khaled's body slammed into the surfboard. (DJ Khaled/Instagram)

"I called the doctor. Just to look and make sure it’s nothing serious," he said while getting a massage. "But now, it’s like, affecting the process of the progress." 

He added, "I was depressed leaving the golf course today because I never stop. But I gotta be smart. But I’ll be back on that course tomorrow, I promise you. I guess we’ll call it a recovery moment right now."

The next day, Khaled walked through a medical office wearing a smock and shorts. 

DJ Khaled gets private massage and golf lesson after surf accident

After the accident, he attempted recovering with a massage and golf. (Instagram/DJ Khaled)

Drake and DJ Khaled pose for a snap at awards ceremony

DJ Khaled has worked with a number of major recording artists through the years, including Drake. (Kevin Mazur)

"I've been up 48 hours," he said. "I haven't slept. The pain is high level.

"I'm in pain; I've been in pain," he told the technician before admitting he's been golfing and in the studio seven days a week. "I went surfing the other day. Just want to make sure the bone ain't broken."

Despite the tough time, it appeared it was "just the muscle" that was injured. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Khaled shared an update with fans on Instagram.

"Everyday perfecting my game but the pain made me stop on 10th whole. I'm go rest up," he wrote. 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

