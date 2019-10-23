Diddy shares sweet tribute to late ex Kim Porter ahead of one-year anniversary of her death

Sean "Diddy" Combs is still carrying the memory of his late ex-girlfriend and mother of his children, Kim Porter, after the model died on Nov. 15, 2018 from pneumonia.

The 49-year-old music and media mogul shared a touching tribute to Porter on Instagram Tuesday with an image that shows Porter’s silhouette sitting near the water and forming her hands as if she were holding the sun. The executive producer and judge on “The Four” captioned the tranquil photo with a heart and tagged Porter’s Instagram account.

Porter, who dated Diddy for 13 years and had three children — 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, and son Christian Combs, 20 — with the hip-hop icon and businessman was found dead last year at her Los Angeles home. She also shared 27-year-old son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure!

Diddy, 49, recently told Essence magazine about Porter’s final days.

“She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick,” he told the publication. "One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.’ She actually said that to me before she died."

According to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News at the time, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner listed the 47-year-old's cause of death as lobar pneumonia – which is the inflammation of an entire lobe of the lungs.

Just a few days prior to her death, a doctor visited Porter after she complained of experiencing flu-like symptoms. According to the autopsy report, Porter said she was feeling “nasal congestion” with a “mild streak of blood with phlegm” during coughing – as well as intense sweats, body aches, and a sore throat. Porter also had a fever of 102 degrees.

Per the report, Porter received a message from her goddaughter on Nov. 14 – just one day before her body was discovered.

On the eve of Porter’s death, the model was “watching movies with family” and was in bed by 11:30 pm. Housemates checked on Porter the next morning. She was found unresponsive and paramedics were called.

Following Porter’s death, Diddy shared a touching tribute to the model and actress in which he called Porter his “soulmate.”