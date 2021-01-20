Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Did Garth Brooks get hair plugs for Joe Biden’s inauguration?

The Twitterati was quick to question whether Brooks had received a hair transplant or dye job ahead of the big gig

By Ben Cost | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 20Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The presidential seat might not have been the only transplant.

When country singer Garth Brooks belted out a stunning rendition of "Amazing Grace" at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, everyone was thinking the same thing: Did he get hair plugs?

The 58-year-old aroused suspicions after removing his trademark cowboy hat mid-performance, revealing a much fuller and darker head of hair than he’d sported in recent years.

The ever-merciless Twitterati was quick to question whether Brooks had received a hair transplant or dye job ahead of the big gig.

EVERYTHING GARTH BROOKS HAS SAID ABOUT POLITICS

"My biggest take away from the #Inauguration was that Garth Brooks got new hair," tweeted one eagle-eyed observer along with a pic of the musician’s heavily forested head.

<br> Garth Brooks performs at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

<br> Garth Brooks performs at the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

"They forgot to swear in Garth Brooks’ hair transplant," joked another.

Indeed, photos from 2012 show the "Papa Loved Mama" singer’s mane looking markedly wispier and lighter than the dark locks he rocked at the inaugural bash.

Nonetheless, others didn’t seem to mind that the Grammy winner might have sported more plugs than his guitar amplifier.

"Someone has to say it. Garth Brooks has great hair plugs," wrote one supporter of the luxuriant locks.

And in the realm of dye disasters, Brooks’ hair is a far cry from that of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who’s recent hair bronzer meltdown gave new meaning to the phrase "mayoral run."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooks has yet to comment on whether or not he remained true to his roots.

However, cosmetic issues were the least of the Country Music Hall of Famer’s worries leading up to the inauguration. Following his invite from First Lady Jill Biden, Brooks received a backlash from Trump supporters, who wondered why a Republican country singer was performing at the inauguration ceremony of a Democrat president.

Speaking to the media, the country icon described his appearance as "how I get to serve this country."

"This is not a political statement," said Brooks, who has performed at almost every inauguration since Jimmy Carter’s in 1977 (save for Ronald Reagan’s and Trump’s). "This is a statement of unity." 

On Our Radar