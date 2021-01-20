Did Garth Brooks get hair plugs for Joe Biden’s inauguration?

The presidential seat might not have been the only transplant.

When country singer Garth Brooks belted out a stunning rendition of "Amazing Grace" at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, everyone was thinking the same thing: Did he get hair plugs?

The 58-year-old aroused suspicions after removing his trademark cowboy hat mid-performance, revealing a much fuller and darker head of hair than he’d sported in recent years.

The ever-merciless Twitterati was quick to question whether Brooks had received a hair transplant or dye job ahead of the big gig.

"My biggest take away from the #Inauguration was that Garth Brooks got new hair," tweeted one eagle-eyed observer along with a pic of the musician’s heavily forested head.

"They forgot to swear in Garth Brooks’ hair transplant," joked another.

Indeed, photos from 2012 show the "Papa Loved Mama" singer’s mane looking markedly wispier and lighter than the dark locks he rocked at the inaugural bash.

Nonetheless, others didn’t seem to mind that the Grammy winner might have sported more plugs than his guitar amplifier.

"Someone has to say it. Garth Brooks has great hair plugs," wrote one supporter of the luxuriant locks.

And in the realm of dye disasters, Brooks’ hair is a far cry from that of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who’s recent hair bronzer meltdown gave new meaning to the phrase "mayoral run."

Brooks has yet to comment on whether or not he remained true to his roots.

However, cosmetic issues were the least of the Country Music Hall of Famer’s worries leading up to the inauguration. Following his invite from First Lady Jill Biden, Brooks received a backlash from Trump supporters, who wondered why a Republican country singer was performing at the inauguration ceremony of a Democrat president.

Speaking to the media, the country icon described his appearance as "how I get to serve this country."

"This is not a political statement," said Brooks, who has performed at almost every inauguration since Jimmy Carter’s in 1977 (save for Ronald Reagan’s and Trump’s). "This is a statement of unity."